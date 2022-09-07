Sandy Show 2022 a great success as event relaunches for first time since pandemic

The popular event, established in 1868, was organised by the Sandy and District Horticultural Association and held in the great hall of the Conservative Club on Saturday (September 3).

Local resident Max McMurdo, best known for appearances on Dragons' Den and George Clark’s Amazing Spaces, was an honoured guest and presented the awards and trophies to the winning exhibitors.

A Sandy Show spokesman said: "Although entries, particularly in the vegetable categories, were down historically – some due to the summer heatwave, others due to exhibitors sadly no longer with us - this was counter-balanced by other categories in handicrafts, preserves, baking and the arts.

Max McMurdo with Andrew Havergal – George Truin Cup.

"Of the exhibitors who have been regular contributors, particularly in the flowers and vegetable sections, Richard Marriott carried off several trophies and awards, with Hamish Davidson in support.

"In the young person’s section, the Rhoden family continued with their winning way, having been successfully exhibiting for over 10 years!"

Brendan Rhoden picked up the Ernest Hereford Junior Trophy for the junior exhibitor with the most points awarded in the show.

Meanwhile, Best Exhibit in the entire show was awarded to Gail Smith, who is also a regular at the event.

Richard Marriot with Max McMurdo – just two of the 12 awards and trophies for his efforts in the 2022 Show.

The spokesman added: "Chairman Andrew Havergal proved that: 'You have to be in it to win it!’, by being awarded The George Truin Cup for the best exhibit in Vegetable Classes 5-21.

"Special mention also goes to Miss Bethany Adams for being award the ‘The Phyllis Bickerdike Cup’ for the best exhibit in the Young Persons Section L."

The final award of the afternoon was presented to Andrew Havergal, ‘For Services to the Sandy Show’.

Max McMurdo with David Blain – Wooton Shield.

The Membership Secretary, who presented ‘The Vera Barber Tray’, praised Mr Havergal’s hard work and achievements in running the association as chairman for more than 10 years and, “without whom, the Sandy Show could not happen”.

The spokesman said: "Following the event, Councillor Susan Sutton (herself a regular exhibitor – this year with over 20 entries in different classes), felt that the revival of the annual Sandy Show was a good thing and that local growers were very happy to compete again after three years of being away.

"Regarding the future of the show, chairman Andrew Havergal advised of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 11th October and that there would be discussion regarding an event next year.

"There was an appeal for more volunteers to help out with the organisation of the annual show, if there was to be one held in future.

Max McMurdo with Gail Smith – The Foster Bowl.

"The commitment would not be too onerous, perhaps a few hours a month and time spent in helping set up on show day, and of course the kudos submitting a winning entry."

If you think that you can offer your support, you are welcome to attend the AGM on October 11 at the Conservative Bowls Club Pavilion, Bedford Road, Sandy.

You can also message the association through social media, or email: [email protected]

Max McMurdo with Bethany Adams – Phyllis Bickerdyke Cup.

Max McMurdo with Hamish Davidson – R P Gates Top Tray.

Max McMurdo and Andrew Havergal – Vera Barber Tray.

Mr J.P. Carter, Judge for Vegetables and Dahlias (Mr Carter is a well known RHS judge and visits various flower and produce shows in Bedfordshire and beyond). In the background is Mr John Bray – treasurer of the Association and Steward for the Vegetable & Fruit Classes.

L to R: Max McMurdo, Michael Scott (president), and Andrew Havergal (chairman).