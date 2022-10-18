Sandy's Carnival Stars selected for 2023 celebrations as competition sees 'great turnout'

The annual Carnival Stars competition (formerly known as the Prince and Princess competition) was held at the Sandy Conservative Club on Sunday, October 16, and enjoyed "a great turnout" with seven potential 'stars'.

The judging was carried out by Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Tracy Stock, Sandy’s Deputy Mayor, Joanna Hewitt, and the carnival’s council representative, Paul Sharman.

A Sandy Carnival Association spokesman said: "The winners are Gabriel Jai Dalmeida, 10, from St Swithun’s Primary School, and Ennis Dowler, age nine, from Maple Tree Primary school.

The judges, the 2022 princesses, and winners Gabriel (left) and Ennis (right). Image: Sandy Carnival Association.

"Sashes were presented by the outgoing 'princesses' and the stars were presented with their trophies and prizes which were donated by Hayley Stewart, Carnival Association Chair.

"The Carnival Association would like to thank Sandy Conservative Club for the use of their hall, as well as everyone who came along, especially the judges who had such a difficult task in choosing between all the worthy entrants."

Sandy’s Deputy Mayor, Joanna Hewitt, Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Tracy Stock, and the carnival’s council representative, Paul Sharman. Image: Sandy Carnival Association.

