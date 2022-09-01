A kindhearted Biggleswade mum held a huge school uniform drive to help families in need during the Cost of Living Crisis.

Amy Foster, with help from her husband, Central Bedfordshire and Town Councillor Mark Foster, held a reuse event in the town's scout hut in August, with over 300 people turning up in the first hour alone.

Families had gifted unwanted uniform from May until the end of July at Amy's drop off point at Asda, Biggleswade, and over 20 trollies of items were donated.

Amy and Mark Foster with the uniform donations.

Amy said: "I feel that these events are absolutely vital for so many people. For many parents it is very difficult financially at the moment. No parent wants their child to stand out for not having the right amount or type or size of uniform.

"Young people grow so quickly and the speed at which they grow out of their uniform is amazing.

"By organising and bringing together all of the uniform that is no longer needed for whatever reason - and being able to share it with people that can use it - is important.

"This is a community project where people are sharing, donating and giving, and at the same time giving a purpose to uniform no longer needed that would otherwise have no use. Helping out families in need is also stopping uniform going into landfill."

Amy surrounded by boxes of donations. Image: Amy Foster.

Amy, 38, told the Chronicle that it can cost in the region of £300 for an Upper School uniform, including all items with a school logo.

The mother-of-two added: "Some schools even have school logos on trousers and skirts, and 'House' specific ties and blazers. This adds even more to the cost, and makes them less easy to reuse."

In total, over 400 people came and took uniform to reuse thanks to Amy's donation drive.

Amy and her family collecting donations from Asda. Image: Amy Foster.

Amy added: "This was a huge success for the families of Biggleswade.

"Thank you to Asda for being a donation point, to Biggleswade Scouts for letting me use the hut for free, to all the residents of Biggleswade and surrounding areas that donated uniform, and to the local schools who donated their unclaimed lost property.

"Without you all, this wouldn't have been such a success."