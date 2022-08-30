Work begins on £2.3million Biggleswade transport interchange which will 'transform' town

A traditional ‘breaking of the ground’ event has marked the start of Central Bedfordshire Council’s (CBC's) scheme that will make it easier for people to use public transport for their journeys.

CBC says the project will also support future growth and new development in Biggleswade.

A council spokesman said: "The new bus and rail interchange, on unused land owned by Network Rail next to Biggleswade Railway Station, will bring public transport connections together in one convenient place to promote sustainable travel.

Cllr Kevin Collins (with spade) together with partners marking work starting at the Biggleswade Transport Interchange. Richard Fuller MP (second from centre) and Biggleswade Mayor Cllr Grant Fage (left of Cllr Collins) also attended. Image: CBC.

"The scheme will include bus stops, a bus turning circle, and improved pedestrian access.

"An attractive public space will also be created featuring plants, trees, and a rain garden alongside paved areas and seating."

Cllr Kevin Collins, executive member for Planning and Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see work getting underway on this new transport interchange that will encourage more people to use public transport as we continue to promote sustainability and the climate change agenda.

“The scheme contributes to our transformational plans for Biggleswade and is one of the many major projects we are delivering to keep Central Bedfordshire moving onwards and upwards. We are investing in our future.”

An artist's impression of Biggleswade Transport Interchange. Image: CBC.

As part of the plans, the transport interchange will become the new Biggleswade bus terminal however, the town centre will continue to have bus stops at Hitchin Street.

A Govia Thameslink project, supported by the council, has recently provided improved cycle parking and facilities at Biggleswade Railway Station.

The council spokesman added: "This too contributes to greener, sustainable travel in and around Biggleswade."

Additional plans at the station include a Department for Transport-funded Access for All programme.

This will be delivered by Network Rail and will provide an obstacle-free, accessible route to and between the railway station platforms.

The council’s main contractor is Galliford Try and construction should be complete in spring 2023.

The transport interchange is one of the Biggleswade projects benefiting from £70million of government funding through the Housing Infrastructure Fund.