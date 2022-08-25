Locals say that due to the lack of an underpass by the tip just north of Sainsbury's, villagers already take "their life in the hands" getting across the A1 carriageways using the old A1 and Footpath 7.

However, it is claimed that if the crossing were to close, the disabled in particular would have "no other way into Biggleswade", as the Armco gap between carriageways at Footpath 7 cannot take scooters.

But National Highways told the Chronicle that the proposal for the potential closure of the Biggleswade Road intersection at Caldecote is being led by a local developer - which says it is working to "address local concerns around accessibility" - and that the gap poses "a significant safety risk".

Pete Cross at the Tingey's Corner crossing as he travels to do a shopping trip in Sainsbury's. Image: Mike Wells.

Resident Mike Wells claimed: "For National Highways to prevent the disabled from using Tingey's Corner as well would be direct discrimination. The best solution for all parties will be an underpass at Footpath 7."

Resident Pete Cross told the Chronicle: "My old scooter stalled on the traffic lane which scared me to death.

"Going to Sainsbury's is not so bad because you can see a good distance, but coming back it is dash and hope. I try not to use my car because of the cost and a short journey is adding to the carbon footprint."

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The proposal for the potential closure of the Biggleswade Road intersection at Caldecote is being led by a local developer for a commercial development at Woodlands Nurseries. The gap poses a significant safety risk to road users and pedestrians. By closing the gap, we will be dramatically improving the safety for all on this stretch of road.

"Survey data has also showed existing use of this as a crossing location is relatively limited, however, the risk of an accident occurring is significant.”

He added that the gap is due to close in early 2023, but would depend on a number of factors – consultation feedback/road space availability.

The formal consultation notice about the closure of the central reservation gap at the Biggleswade Road junction was published in the Chronicle on August 12. The consultation will close on September 2.

The spokesman added: "Upon closure we will review the response before deciding on next steps."

DLA Town Planning Ltd, on behalf of landowner Solai Holdings Ltd, said: “The proposal to close the gap in the central reservation allowing right turns across the A1 came out of discussions with National Highways about making this junction safer.

"The detailed designs are still being drawn up and we are working with National Highways to address local concerns around accessibility.

"In reality, the only safe way to deliver a crossing of the A1 in this location is via a pedestrian/cycle bridge. We have spoken informally to the council about further commercial development around the Woodlands area that would deliver a footbridge, as well as a new road link between Biggleswade Road and Hill Lane. We have also spoken to National Highways about potential upgrades to the A1 roundabout. We are continuing to refine these plans and will look to undertake local consultation."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “We have no permits in place for any closure of our roads in this area from National Highways and they don’t notify us of any closures they have on the A1 unless they are requesting to divert onto our network.”

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, said: “I have been struck by how many constituents are concerned about the way in which the plans to close the central reservation at Tingey’s Corner would affect the cyclists, pedestrians, disabled people as well as motorists who all make use of the central reservation to get across the A1.

“The issue here is the volume of traffic on the A1, how it has grown and continues to grow, and the effect this has on dividing communities from Tempsford to South of Biggleswade.

“National Highways should be working on more fundamental solutions that remove the divisive effects of the A1 rather than making them worse.

“If National Highways are specifically concerned about HGVs using the central reservation to go southbound, they should consider a targeted option before they decide to cut off access in this way, like banning large vehicles from turning south and putting enforcement in place.

“At present, the Government is considering future plans for major national road infrastructure and I continue to lobby for long terms improvements to the A1 such as re-alignment but in the meantime, it is important that those who are concerned by the plans for Tingey’s Corner make their views known.