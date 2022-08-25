Closing Tingey's Corner A1 crossing will leave disabled with no access to Biggleswade, claim residents
Residents are campaigning against the proposed closure of the A1 crossing at Tingey's Corner, Upper Caldecote, as they claim the disabled would have "no other access to Biggleswade".
Locals say that due to the lack of an underpass by the tip just north of Sainsbury's, villagers already take "their life in the hands" getting across the A1 carriageways using the old A1 and Footpath 7.
However, it is claimed that if the crossing were to close, the disabled in particular would have "no other way into Biggleswade", as the Armco gap between carriageways at Footpath 7 cannot take scooters.
But National Highways told the Chronicle that the proposal for the potential closure of the Biggleswade Road intersection at Caldecote is being led by a local developer - which says it is working to "address local concerns around accessibility" - and that the gap poses "a significant safety risk".
Resident Mike Wells claimed: "For National Highways to prevent the disabled from using Tingey's Corner as well would be direct discrimination. The best solution for all parties will be an underpass at Footpath 7."
Resident Pete Cross told the Chronicle: "My old scooter stalled on the traffic lane which scared me to death.
"Going to Sainsbury's is not so bad because you can see a good distance, but coming back it is dash and hope. I try not to use my car because of the cost and a short journey is adding to the carbon footprint."
A spokesman for National Highways said: "The proposal for the potential closure of the Biggleswade Road intersection at Caldecote is being led by a local developer for a commercial development at Woodlands Nurseries. The gap poses a significant safety risk to road users and pedestrians. By closing the gap, we will be dramatically improving the safety for all on this stretch of road.
"Survey data has also showed existing use of this as a crossing location is relatively limited, however, the risk of an accident occurring is significant.”
He added that the gap is due to close in early 2023, but would depend on a number of factors – consultation feedback/road space availability.
The formal consultation notice about the closure of the central reservation gap at the Biggleswade Road junction was published in the Chronicle on August 12. The consultation will close on September 2.
The spokesman added: "Upon closure we will review the response before deciding on next steps."
DLA Town Planning Ltd, on behalf of landowner Solai Holdings Ltd, said: “The proposal to close the gap in the central reservation allowing right turns across the A1 came out of discussions with National Highways about making this junction safer.
"The detailed designs are still being drawn up and we are working with National Highways to address local concerns around accessibility.
"In reality, the only safe way to deliver a crossing of the A1 in this location is via a pedestrian/cycle bridge. We have spoken informally to the council about further commercial development around the Woodlands area that would deliver a footbridge, as well as a new road link between Biggleswade Road and Hill Lane. We have also spoken to National Highways about potential upgrades to the A1 roundabout. We are continuing to refine these plans and will look to undertake local consultation."