The MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, visited Sandy Conservative Club to greet its members and answer questions during a flying visit from 11.15am to 12.30pm.

Around 40 members assembled to welcome the Westminster politician, and grill him on subjects from the NHS to ethics and the economy.

Alan Richards, chairman of Sandy Conservative Club, told the Chronicle: "His responses were measured and intelligent and he came across very well.

Rishi Sunak during his visit to Sandy Conservative Club. Image: Sandy Conservative Club.

"He put an emphasis on savings so money could be sent into the right areas of the NHS. He seemed to have a good handle on the situation and his answers were popular.

"He was on a tight schedule so he briefly met members in the room, took a few selfies and signed a couple of autographs.

"He is doing regular visits to Conservative associations across the country - six days a week and three/four/five visits per day!"

Rishi also signed a wine bottle that will be included in a raffle this weekend to help the bowling club buy a new mower.

When asked whether club members would vote for the former Chancellor, Alan said that it was "difficult to say".

However, a show of hands also revealed that around 80 per cent of the audience hadn't voted yet.

Rishi is standing against Liz Truss, who is the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and MP for South West Norfolk.