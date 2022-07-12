Shuttleworth College floristry students make regional heats of World Skills UK

The event was staged in the spacious surroundings of Old Warden Park, where Tracey Street, Marysia Hyde and Maria Wolens competed with three other entrants from the region.

The theme was Royalty and the Jubilee, with all six contestants making flower tiaras, hand-tied bouquets, and structural arrangements for a Jubilee marquee entrance table.

Claire McNamara, floristry tutor, said: “The three did really well to get through to this stage out of 75 UK entrants.

Left to right: Maria Wolens, Tracey Street, and Marysia Hyde with staff and judges. Image: Shuttleworth College.

"Sadly they didn’t get through to the UK finals, but we were delighted to host the event and especially thank our suppliers Savin Wholesalers for sponsoring this regional event.”

The Bedford College Group has a record number of entrants in this year’s WorldSkills UK across a range of subjects and campuses in Beds and Northants.

Now that world class competitive approach has been spread across campuses in Shuttleworth College and Tresham College.

Claire McNamara models the floral tiaras. Image: Shuttleworth College.