Libraries in Chronicle country are gearing up for Easter with events for everyone.

At Stotfold Library there is Chameleon Sand Art on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-6pm.

Just drop in and get creative with sand. It is recommended for all ages but children under 5 will require parental assistance. There will be a charge for items to decorate.

There are also crafts and activities for kids including an Easter Egg Hunt: find all the eggs hidden in the library and get a prize, an Easter Colouring Competition: have fun with colour and enter the free prize draw.

On Tuesday, April 2 drop in for a fun craft from 9am to 12pm and on Wednesday, April 3 there will be crafts from 2pm to 5pm. Fun crafts are also on Thursday, April 4 from 9am to 12pm and Friday, April 5 from 2pm to 5pm

On Saturday, April 6 there is Pokemon Club from 10am to 12pm (recommended for children ages 6+) and Lego Club 10am to 3pm (recommended for all ages) and on Tuesday, April 9 its Story and Rhyme time at 10.30am and 11.15am (10 children max, first come first serve – recommended for children aged 0-5).

Potton Library has an Easter Cards event from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday, March 23. The event is aimed at the following age group(s): 0-05, 06-11 and 12-15 and is free.

And this Thursday (March 21) Bedfordshire author Julia Jarman will be at Shefford Library from 7pm.

The author has written her first adult novel after 40 years of writing children’s books. You can join her for a glass of wine and chat to Julia about writing her first book for adults, her inspiration for The Widows Wine Club and what's next for the widows?

The backlist for the former teacher adds up to more than a hundred books for children, long ones, short ones, contemporary and historical, funny, sad and silly.

The Widows Wine Club which was published last year is a story about friendship, new beginnings, finding love and happiness in later life, and of course wine!