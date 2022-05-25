Stotfold Town Council will light beacon to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bursting into flame on the evening of Thursday, June 2, the beacon will be one of thousands lit in the UK and the Commonwealth, forming part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

The ceremony will take place in Stotfold Cemetery, Mill Lane, and the beacon will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

A representative from Stotfold Town Council said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music. We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

In addition, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the principal beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections onto the front of Buckingham Palace, reflecting the Royal family’s long history championing environmental causes.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacons and associated activities have been conceived and organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek and his dedicated team.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglets and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way. It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.