‘Thinnest dog’ dumped in Biggleswade now ready for her forever home

The thinnest dog an RSPCA officer had ever seen found dumped down a country lane in Biggleswade is now ready for her forever home.

Peanut was skin and bone when she was found alone down a country lane off Dunton Road on New Year’s Day.

She had multiple pressure sores on her legs – likely from laying on hard surfaces for long periods of time. RSCPA volunteers said she was “almost lifeless when she first arrived” at the centre.

After weeks of love, care, attention and food at RSPCA Block Fen Centre in Wimblington, the three-year-old dog is now available for rehoming.

Her online adoption listing explains: “Peanut's transformation has been amazing to watch. We've seen her not only gain weight but also flourish into a cheeky, fun and kind-hearted girl. The bond she has with her carers here at the centre is very strong and we know that she will have this connection with her new family once she settles into her new home.”

She would need a quiet household with owners “who have a calm and easy going lifestyle”.

Peanut loves other dogs so will only be given to people who already have at least one other dog that is confident and settled at home.

The centre said: “She loves to snuggle in her bed with her doggy friends here at the centre and they bring her so much confidence.”

But she can’t live with cats.

And sorry to those with children – due to her nervous nature she needs to be in a child-free home, and one with a secure and 6ft fencing so she can stretch her legs safely.

Ideally, her new patient family live close to the Cambridgeshire centre so they can spent time with Peanut before she goes to her new home.

The RSPCA added: “We have loved watching Peanut grow physically and mentally and we are excited to help her find her happy ever after.”

The adoption fee for Peanut is £200 and you can click here to look at her listing and fill out a ‘Perfect Match’ application form to be her new owner.