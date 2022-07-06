'This is what community led policing looks like': Biggleswade Community Safety Group holds recruitment drive

And the group held a recruitment drive recently, which saw members hold a stall at Biggleswade Market to encourage people to join its Street Watch, Speedwatch and Dog Watch schemes.

The team was joined by PCSOs, the Safer Central Road Team, and Biggleswade Community Fire Station. Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, North East Beds MP Richard Fuller, and Biggleswade town councillors also attended.

Posting on Facebook, PCC Festus Akinbusoye, said: "It's been a very good morning. Seeing residents come together and organise themselves to keep their community safer, with the backing of local police is truly inspiring. This is what community led policing looks like."