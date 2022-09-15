Towns of Arlesey, Potton, Shefford and Stotfold mourn loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Arlesey Town Council, Mayor Councillor Stephen Hamilton, and its officers have extended their condolences to the Royal family.

The council has also provided a Book of Condolence, which will be available within the community centre daily between the hours of 9am until 5pm.

The Town Council stated: "Should you wish to lay floral tributes the designated area is at the base of Arlesey’s flagpole. Please ensure plastic wrapping is removed prior to laying tributes.

Stotfold Town Mayor, Steve Buck, reads the Proclamation of Accession. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

"During the official period of state mourning any pre-arranged council events will be cancelled/postponed."

Cllr Hamilton proudly read the Proclamation at the flagpole at 5.30pm on September 11.

Meanwhile, Potton Official Town Crier, Carlton Avison, was honoured to read the Proclamation on Sunday.

A St Mary's Church spokesman said: "A large crowd had gathered in the warm, sunlit town Market Square for the reading, which was pleasing to see.

Potton Official Town Crier Carlton Avison reads the Proclamation of Accession. Image: St Mary's Church.

"Prayers were led by St Mary's Church Rector, the Rev Alex Wheatley and the Proclamation finished with the singing of 'God Save the King'."

A Book of Condolence has been placed in Potton's library for members of the public to pay their respects.

Library opening times: Tuesdays 9am to 1pm; Wednesdays 2pm to 6pm; Thursdays 9am to 1pm; Fridays 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm; Saturdays 9am to 4pm.

There will be a special service in St Mary's Church at 6pm on September 18.

The Proclamation ceremony in Stotfold. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

Potton Town Council acknowledged the "magnificent service" of Elizabeth II, and feels she will be "greatly missed by this country."

Sharing this feeling, Shefford Town Council stated: "Shefford Town Council and the community of Shefford wish to offer condolences to the Royal Family at the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth Il. The loss of our reigning monarch will be felt by many, yet her legacy will never be forgotten.

"Her service to the country, to the Crown, to the Realms and the Commonwealth inspired countless people around the world.

The Proclamation ceremony in Arlesey. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

"The Union Jack flag will be flown at half-mast until the day following the funeral to pay our respects.

“The book of condolences will be held in the Council Chambers."

A church service has been arranged at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Shefford, to celebrate the life of Elizabeth II at 6.30pm on September 16.

At 8pm on September 18, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence publicly observed in Shefford market square.

Upon hearing the sad news, Stotfold Town Council stated: "On behalf of the councillors and staff of Stotfold Town Council, the Mayor expresses the sadness of the Council and the people of Stotfold at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"The Union flag at the Greenacre Centre has been raised and lowered to half mast. Books of Condolence will be open from tomorrow (September 9) from 10am until 4pm and and then Mon, Tues, Thurs and Friday 10am to 4pm thereafter. St Mary's Church, Stotfold, will also have Books of Condolence and will be open extended hours."

Steve Buck, Town Mayor, read the Proclamation of Accession on September 11.