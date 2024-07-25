Training session celebrates new defibrillator in Sandy - which has already been used four times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A training session was held to celebrate the installation of a new defibrillator in Sandy - which has already been used four times over the past four months.

The lifesaving equipment was commissioned by the Mayor of Sandy, Councillor Joanna Hewitt, and has been based at 9 Middleham Close from March 21.

To mark its arrival, the town council held a training session in Sandy Village Hall in collaboration with Community Heartbeat Trust on Tuesday, July 9, to demonstrate how to use it.

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Its installation has proven extremely timely and beneficial to the public, as it has been used four times over the past four months.

The training session. Image: Sandy Town Council.

"The informative session walked residents through basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for adults, toddlers and babies.

"All 24 residents who attended the session had the chance to see and interact with a defibrillator to understand how it functions and the conditions under which it can be used successfully."

The equipment was donated by 'Mr. Reynolds; a resident of Sandy', and is one five defibrillators maintained by the town council.

An officer of Sandy Town Council, said: "I'm really impressed with how well everyone engaged with the training today. Their enthusiasm and participation made the session very productive”.

An attendee added: “Today’s session was not just about learning a skill; it was about preparing to save lives.

"I’m glad to see such a dedicated group ready to make a difference. The skills I’ve practised today are invaluable and can make a real difference in an emergency."