Tribute to community stalwart and former Biggleswade Chronicle correspondent

Margot Alston. Picture: Nev Alston

Tributes have been paid to community stalwart and former Biggleswade Chronicle correspondent Margot Alston.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Elizabeth Alston – who was known as Margot – was involved with numerous community groups, and even travelled to the USA and recorded an album as part of a singing group, as well as writing for the Chronicle as the Trinity Methodist Church village correspondent.

She died on February 21 at the age of 92.

Margot was born in Bedford in 1933, but grew up in Stotfold with her younger brother Tony, where she attended St Mary’s School before moving up to St Francis College in Letchworth at the age of 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil and Margot on their wedding day. Picture: Nev Alston

She spent time as a trainee nurse at the Three Counties Hospital in Arlesey before going on to general nursing training at the Royal Free Hospital on Grays Inn Road, London, also spending time in Hampstead.

She did not pass her nursing exams so left to work for a time at Bourne & Hollingworth department store on Oxford Street in London, before returning to Stotfold and working at The British Tabulation Company in Letchworth.

She met her future husband, Neil Alston, whilst she was in the St. John Ambulance Brigade in Letchworth and the couple married in June 1957 at Central Methodist Church, Letchworth.

The couple had two sons, Graeme and Neville and from the mid 60s, the family lived on The Grange Estate in Letchworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil and Margot. Picture: Nev Alston

After marrying, Margot worked at Dickinson & Adams garage on Eastcheap in Letchworth.

Neil worked for the GPO on telephones and later telex when it became B.T.

And in the early 70s Margot got a job as the receptionist at the I.C.L Training School on Icknield way in Letchworth.

In 1983, the family moved to Biggleswade.

After leaving I.C.L. Margot worked at the Special Needs section of the Adult Training Centre on London Road, Biggleswade and later at Cherry Trees Hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retiring, Neil and Margot would have many days out with Neil’s model railway, cycling on their tandem and also with the Veteran Cycle Club on old bicycles. They also went on holidays to Europe – especially Germany – and in the UK.

Margot was a keen singer, and was part of the Baldock Methodist Church Choir in the 70s. Later, she joined the Phoenix Ladies Harmony Chorus in Potton and sang with them for many years, even going to the USA, where they won a competition and travelling with them around the UK to Ladies Barbershop conventions.

And it was during this time that she began to be known as Margot – as there were other ladies named Margaret in the group!

The chorus – featuring Margot – recorded an album called “In The Mood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also sang with a small choir organised by Rose Forbes of Trinity Methodist church.

And on one of her holidays to Wales, a male voice choir, which was the entertainment at the hotel she was staying in, asked if anyone would like to do a song with them – with Margot gladly taking the stage and also singing the Welsh national anthem with them – in Welsh!!

She was a member of Biggleswade Town Twinning Association from its start and made friends in Erlensee during her visits to the German town.

She was also a fan of treading the boards – starting off with The Settlement Players in Letchworth and then joining the Fairfield Players in the mid-60s. She was in many productions with them, including Arnold Ridley’s The Ghost Train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to Biggleswade she joined BATS and was in many of their shows and pantomimes. In one production of the Wizard of Oz, she played the wicked witch, wearing a green wig and taking out her false teeth for the part.

Neil passed away, suddenly, in early 2002.

Margot decided to carry on “living a good life” and would go on lots of coach holidays on her own right up until New Year 2024. She met many people on these trips and kept in contact with some of them.

She attended Trinity Methodist in Biggleswade and for some time was door a steward and also the church's correspondent for the Biggleswade Chronicle.

She liked to go on Facebook every day, telling people what she had done and who she had met whilst going to the town on the bus and walks she used to take. After each coach holiday, she would tell everyone what she had done and where she had been, with photos as well.