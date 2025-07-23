UK-first scheme to cut cardiac arrests unveiled by East of England ambulance trust
East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) have teamed up for the scheme – and what’s more, it’s a first for the UK.
It will provide callers with access to specialist care during the most crucial minutes of a cardiac arrest. During the 999 call, advanced paramedics in the ambulance control room will contact bystanders via the GoodSAM video platform.
They will assess the situation visually and deliver patient-specific advice and expert guidance on providing CPR until the ambulance crew arrives.
This life-saving project is supported by the East of England Ambulance Service Charity – and has been made possible by a £142,000 Community Resilience Grants Fund from NHS Charities Together, thanks to a partnership with Omaze.
The pilot – based on a programme in Denmark – will be based at EEAST’s emergency operations centre. It will run four days a week, 7am to 7pm, starting later this year.
Dr Simon Walsh, medical director for EEAST, said: “Each year, EEAST 's crews carry out resuscitation on around 3,500 patients. We can restart over 1,000 of those patient’s hearts.
“However, nationally, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest in the community long enough to be discharged from hospital is only one in 10.
“Providing CPR as soon as possible is a massive part in improving the chances of survival. This scheme will help bystanders keep patients alive during those vital minutes when our ambulances are on their way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.