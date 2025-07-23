UK-first scheme to cut cardiac arrests unveiled by East of England ambulance trust

People who call 999 with a suspected cardiac arrest will get access to specialist care thanks to a scheme piloting video support.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) have teamed up for the scheme – and what’s more, it’s a first for the UK.

It will provide callers with access to specialist care during the most crucial minutes of a cardiac arrest. During the 999 call, advanced paramedics in the ambulance control room will contact bystanders via the GoodSAM video platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will assess the situation visually and deliver patient-specific advice and expert guidance on providing CPR until the ambulance crew arrives.

During the 999 call, advanced paramedics in the ambulance control room will contact bystanders via the GoodSAM video platform and give them expert guidance on providing CPR until the ambulance crew arrives

This life-saving project is supported by the East of England Ambulance Service Charity – and has been made possible by a £142,000 Community Resilience Grants Fund from NHS Charities Together, thanks to a partnership with Omaze.

The pilot – based on a programme in Denmark – will be based at EEAST’s emergency operations centre. It will run four days a week, 7am to 7pm, starting later this year.

Dr Simon Walsh, medical director for EEAST, said: “Each year, EEAST 's crews carry out resuscitation on around 3,500 patients. We can restart over 1,000 of those patient’s hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, nationally, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest in the community long enough to be discharged from hospital is only one in 10.

“Providing CPR as soon as possible is a massive part in improving the chances of survival. This scheme will help bystanders keep patients alive during those vital minutes when our ambulances are on their way.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers