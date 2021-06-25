'Ultra-fast' broadband boost for 40,000 premises across the county... find out where Biggleswade is in the roll-out

Around 40,000 more Bedfordshire homes and businesses are set to benefit from a broadband boost in the region of £16 million, thanks to Openreach

People living and working in a number of locations – including Biggleswade, Shefford and Arlesey - will gain access to the latest Ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.

Work will take place between now and 2026, with the full list of locations and timescales published on Openreach's website

Openreach engineer

It shows that Biggleswade, Arlesey and Sandy are due for completion by April 2025, with Great Barford, Gamlingay and Potton by December 2026.

The news comes hot on the heels of a similar announcement last month, when 380,000 premises - in 154 mainly rural and harder to serve areas across the region - were also included in Openreach’s build plan.

Both announcements build on Openreach’s existing work in the region, where more than 350,000 homes and businesses can already order ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband.