Upgrade at Biggleswade Railway Station on track to meet December deadline

A site visit hosted by Network Rail has revealed access for all facilities at Biggleswade Railway Station are on track to meet a December deadline.

Lifts are due to be installed as part of the development, which is due to be completed by the end of this year. Passengers with limited mobility, heavy luggage or pushchairs will benefit from a step-free route to and between platforms.

The project was initially estimated at £2.4m, although Julian Vaughan, who chairs Biggleswade Rail Access Network (BRAN) has referred to it being closer to £10m now.

Network Rail and Govia Thameslink (GTR) representatives, Conservative North Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller, campaign group BRAN and members of the town council were among those given a guided tour of the step-free access project.

The target date for opening remains the last day of 2025, according to Central Bedfordshire councillor Hayley Whitaker, who participated in the site visit.

“The electrical supply has now been installed by UK Power Networks and the electrics are being fitted throughout the development,” the Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Whitaker posted on social media.

“Engineers are now building the lifts on site within the shafts. You can see the new ramps have been installed, which were the last of the big steelworks to arrive on site.

“After being built, the lifts would still need to be commissioned and tested. This process is expected to happen in the autumn. Further improvements will involve resurfacing the platforms.

“When the site hoardings are removed, it’s worth noting some final remedial work may still be needed to the floor in areas which couldn’t be reached. I was reassured that the original footbridge is going to remain to enable the platforms to empty much more quickly.

“But there are no plans in the pipeline to address the parking issues. With the main car park filling quickly now on week days, I’m concerned parking in nearby residential streets will get even worse.

“I’ll be asking all parties to work together with Central Bedfordshire Council and GTR to find a long-term solution. The plan is to have the station manned, with lifts and toilets open for use from the first train of the day until the last one arrives.

“Network Rail and GTR are waiting for confirmation from the Department for Transport that funding will be made available for these increased staffing levels.”

Mr Vaughan explained in an online blog: “There’s a best-case scenario of late November (for completion) and a contractual date of December 31.

“We were told the expectation is the station will be staffed from the first until last trains. As we’re now within five months of the lifts opening, we really need a decision quickly on GTR’s funding request.

“If that finance isn’t forthcoming, ‘mobile assistance teams’ were mentioned. We’ve received mixed reports on their effectiveness, and would request more details.

“The cables have been installed to provide power to the lifts, while lighting, handrails and CCTV need to be provided on the ramp leading up to the new bridge.”

