Villagers rally to support re-opening March Hare pub in Dunton
A total of 28 residents met on Tuesday night (October 28) to discuss plans for the future of the historic pub with members of CAMRA and local councillors also attending.
The meeting was told residents heard that a potential new tenant had declared an interest in taking over the March Hare, which dates back to the 1800s.
The pub has been closed since December, with owners John and Janice Pritchett seeking either a sale or a new tenant for the pub.
Cllr Adam Zerny, who chaired the meeting, said: "It is clear there is a huge amount of support for the March Hare in the local community. It's great to see so many people prepared to give up their time to try and secure the future of the pub. I am very hopeful it will be back up and running soon."
The March Hare closed on December 3 last year following the retirement of owners Janice and John Pritchett, who were keen to see it continue serving the community.
Alan Dansey, who has lived in Dunton since 1981, said the village was sorry to see the award-winning pub close and hoped the community could come together with a plan to secure it as a going concern in the future.
A meeting was then organised following an appeal to save the historic pub and keep it going as a community project.
The couple announced the closure of the pub on their Facebook page, stating: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that from today (December 3) the March Hare BrewPub is now closed.
“The pub has not recovered since Covid but we will search for a new tenant to maintain, if possible, an independent village pub. This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we want to thank every customer over the past 14 years for their support which has kept us going through good and difficult times.”
The March Hare was unloved and almost derelict before John and Janice bought the pub in 2010 and turned it into a real ale award winning freehouse.
John was passionate and known for producing distinctive beer in what was believed the smallest brewery in Bedfordshire. The March Hare was also recognised for its efforts to conservation as ‘drinking John’s beer reduced beer miles because it was brewed on the premises and consumed on the premises’. John also reused casks and bottles.
As an authentic real ale pub the March Hare earned the title of East Bedfordshire CAMRA rural pub of the year 2024, East Beds CAMRA pub of the year 2022 and 2023 and Bedfordshire CAMRA pub of the year 2002.