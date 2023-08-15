Residents facing a difficult trip at the Tingey's Corner crossing. Image: Mike Wells.

Plans for a pedestrian link crossing the A1 from Northill to Biggleswade have moved a step closer.

Mr Fuller said: “The goal was getting everyone to see if there was a good idea or not. The general consensus was accepted for the need for people to cross the A1. There are mutual benefits for people from Northill shopping in Biggleswade and Bigglewade people having access to green spaces.

"I felt we had a very positive outcome, We agreed to plan for an initial feasibility and preliminary work and meet later in the year.”

Campaigner Mike Wells has been calling for safe route for non car users for many years.

He said: “There is no sustainable, safe crossing across the A1 into Biggleswade from the west. About 3,000 people live or work in Northill Parish just west of the A1, roughly two-thirds of them in Upper Caldecote, and many are a mile or even less from their local town with its station, schools, shops, medical and leisure facilities.

"Locals who would otherwise walk or use a bike or scooter – including the disabled – must run across the A1’s busy dual carriageways unless they have private transport or can access the one sketchy bus service.

“The best possible crossing place is at Footpath 7 (FP7), just north of the Sainsbury’s roundabout. This is exactly on the “desire line” between Upper Caldecote and Biggleswade, and ideal for hundreds of workers at the new Woodlands IE. Better still, FP7 continues west from Woodlands to Caldecote Green, bypassing the problem of Biggleswade Road, which is too narrow for a dedicated cycle lane. With an upgrade to FP7, many cyclists from Northill Parish would meet no traffic until reaching the tip and Sainsbury's on the town’s edge.”