Residents call for 'life-changing' underpass to be built on A1 near Biggleswade

Over 99 submissions from Northill Parish were submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure survey, with many highlighting the difficulty of getting across the A-road into Biggleswade other than by car, despite it being a mile (or less) to walk or cycle for Upper Caldecote workers and residents.

Resident, Mike Wells, told the Chronicle: "The huge response shows how strongly we feel about this neglect. We are all supposed to be cycling and walking more, for the good of our health and the planet too, but for Northill Parish people who want to get to the nearest station, doctor, shops or schools in Biggleswade, it's been basically private cars or forget it. This is so last-century; we must do better."

Advertisement

Residents were also concerned because plans are afoot to close the A1 crossing at Tingey's corner, leaving the disabled with "no other way into Biggleswade", as the Armco gap between carriageways at Footpath 7 cannot take scooters. Meanwhile, those who can use the gap "take their life in their hands".

Residents "take their lives in their hands" at the Tingey's Corner crossing. Image: Mike Wells.

The proposal for the potential closure of the Biggleswade Road intersection at Caldecote is being led by a local developer, Solai Holdings Ltd, which says that the gap poses "a significant safety risk". National Highways also ran a consultation during the summer about the potential closure of the crossing.

Consequently, residents believe that an underpass would be a perfect solution. Mr Wells recently visited Cambridge to speak to people at its new Chisholm Trail underpass. He added: "People I talked with said it has changed their lives - no more dicing with busy, smelly traffic."

Advertisement

A National Highways spokesman said: "We received more than 50 responses to the summer consultation, which is a great response. We’re currently in the process of reviewing these responses and ensuring that all concerns are considered before we outline our next steps. A final decision on plans mostly likely to be made in January."

They added: "Once we’ve completed this process, National Highways will write to everyone who submitted a response (both objectors and supporters) outlining the next steps for the scheme."

Advertisement

The Chisholm Trail underpass in Cambridge. Image: Mike Wells.

DLA Town Planning Ltd, in statement on behalf of the landowner, Solai Holdings Ltd, said: “The proposal to close the gap in the central reservation allowing right turns across the A1 came out of discussions with National Highways about making this junction safer. The detailed designs are still being drawn up and we are working with National Highways to address local concerns around accessibility.

Advertisement

"In reality, the only safe way to deliver a crossing of the A1 in this location is via a pedestrian/cycle bridge. We have spoken informally to the council about further commercial development around the Woodlands area that would deliver a footbridge, as well as a new road link between Biggleswade Road and Hill Lane. We will look to undertake local consultation.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) spokesman said: "The strong local desire for an improved crossing expressed through the engagement is one we will share with National Highways. However, they would look to ourselves to make a compelling case for investment at this location.

Advertisement

“Fundamentally, it comes down to how many trips are made by car daily between Biggleswade and Upper Caldecote and how many of these, realistically would transfer to walking, cycling or wheeling if a bridge or an underpass is provided."

The CBC spokesman added: "It would need to meet the value-for-money threshold set by government and the issues with using Bells Brook would remain. Hence, an alternative route that allows people to bypass this road would also be necessary, adding to the level of investment required.

Advertisement

“The Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan engagement for the Biggleswade, Potton and Sandy area was open until Friday, December 16. We’ll consider all the comments to understand where people want improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and changes to the proposed cycle network.