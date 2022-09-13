Affordable housing scheme in Dunton refused as it 'contradicts sustainability plan'

Applicant Grand Union Housing Group submitted full plans for 16 homes with parking on land to the south of Biggleswade Road in Dunton.

Resident Rachel said: "The development has taken more than two thirds of our garden for one road. It seems elaborate to need pathways and grass verges on either side.

"My children have enjoyed developing our vegetable patch. The proposed road would destroy this and the fruit and other trees, flowers and wildlife habitats.

The proposed site of the houses. Image: Cllr Adam Zerny.

"I'm concerned about the parking plans for my house, as I've spent time and money developing our driveway.

"We were given this property because our last family home was knocked down for a new road into a development in Potton.

"The stress and anxiety from all this has affected our mental health and to be put through this again is heartbreaking."

Asked whether this was sprung on them, she replied: "It said in the contract the company might need a small amount of land in future, but not to this extent."

Planning officer Tom Mead described the project as a departure from the development plan.

Representing the applicant, Maria said: "This is an application for 16 much-needed affordable homes with ten social rented and six shared ownership, with a mix of two-bedroom and three bed properties.

"The proposal will deliver a high quality, energy efficient development which will be compatible with the character of the area.

"Dunton is defined as a small village in the Local Plan and has a reasonable number of services and facilities. The site is in a sustainable location and has a bus service to nearby settlements."

In a statement, Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said: "This would be a further 16 units of social housing in a village with no surgery or shops, and only a small school, a pub and two buses a day to Biggleswade.

"The assumption all social housing applicants have a car might be considered naive. This isn't appropriate for an isolated village."

In a separate statement, Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye added: "This goes against the idea of good planning by having social housing tucked away behind the current settlement.

"It seems to fly in the face of the council's sustainability plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote active travel."

Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker referred to it as "backland development", saying: "My biggest concern is the sustainability. To work anywhere locally you can't rely on a bus. There's no Sunday service.

"There's no street lighting between Dunton and Biggleswade and no easy footpath to Potton or Biggleswade.

"Councillor Shingler previously asked: 'What amenities in Dunton? Fresh air?' There's a pub and a village hall, but this council is doing its best to close the school. We'd be doing a disservice to anyone living there having to rely on a car."