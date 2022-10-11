Plans to move Stotfold Library from the Simpson Centre to the hall in the nearby Greenacre Centre have been given the green light.

Working with Stotfold Town Council, Central Beds Council plans to expand the library to provide more books, more study space and provide a better IT zone with improved Wi-Fi coverage.

The new venue is designed to provide space for a bigger, modern library "at the heart of the community", with scope to hold a range of events given the additional space and available parking.

Stotfold Library. Image: CBC.

The popular, privately run café (Box of Cakes), which operates next to the existing library building, will also be re-locating into the Greenacre Centre.

A CBC spokesman said: "The plans will include significant improvements to the look and feel of the library, in a much larger space compared to the existing arrangements.

"It will support people without internet access at home or those wanting to use a PC or access high-speed internet. The super-fast internet will enable library users to find information, services and educational and skills opportunities online.

"There will be new flooring, furniture, and shelving making it more appealing. There will also be more natural light and better ventilation, which will make it a better environment to read, relax and browse."

New modern self-service machines which automatically identify, and track books will be available; a full size self-service machine will be near the entrance, while there will be tablet sized self-service options in other areas.

The new centre already has public and accessible toilets, which the current library does not have the space to provide.

There will be increased security and safeguarding for customers and staff, too, as CCTV (4K Digital) and door access control will be installed.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I am delighted that we’re investing in a modern, spacious library, which will provide a quality service for the benefit of our residents.

“Our libraries play a key role in our communities, as they act as an important focal point, offering vital services for our residents. With the growth in the local area and new housing developments, this new library has the potential to become a bigger and more important part of the local community.”

Councillor Steve Hayes, chairman of Stotfold Town Council’s Buildings Management Committee, said: “International award-winning author, Neil Gaiman, has said “Libraries really are the gates to the future.

"I am therefore very pleased Stotfold Town Council has been able to offer the Library Service a modern new home that will allow them to provide a true 21st century library for the benefit of all Stotfold residents.”

Stotfold Town Council will submit a planning application for a change of use for the Oak Hall to accommodate the library services.

Subject to planning approval, a new lease will be agreed with Stotfold Town Council for the Oak Hall, and this will enable the library to move to the new location.