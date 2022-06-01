Biggleswade residents invited to take part in Public Works Loan consultation to improve facilities

Plans are afoot to improve the town's facilities. Photo: Cllr Grant Fage.

The council is planning on "transforming its playground provision" as well as: investing in an increased number of allotments; enhancing the town's leisure and recreation facilities; upgrading CCTV provision; and upgrading cemeteries.

Townsfolk are invited to have their say in the consultation, which will run from June 6 until July 4.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman said: "The council recognises that exposure to green spaces benefits individuals and communities, strengthens resilience and improves physical and mental wellbeing.

"Members resolved to source this expenditure through a Public Works Loan.

"We will make every effort to avoid actual increases to the precept to fund these works through the ongoing cost and efficiency savings programme, revenue and income optimisation, and through using funds allocated in 2022/23 for one-off revenue projects."

Subject to funding, the town council is aiming to begin re-development of Franklins Play Area in 2022/23. The new play area will include a new, state-of-the-art gym which will be accessible to all ages and abilities.

The spokeswoman added: "Additional work is also planned over the next five years at up to fifteen further play areas in the town.

"Existing equipment will be re-purposed, new benches will be fitted, wooden sculptures will be created from felled trees and grounds will be re-landscaped to ensure accessibility for all.

"Your opinion matters."

To voice your opinion, please visit the Biggleswade Town Council website: www.biggleswadetowncouncil.gov.uk or use the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/xi8JCTJM0C