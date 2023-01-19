The mayor of Biggleswade believes the town's electricity substation could be an opportunity to bid for "considerable sums of money" – as could other developments in the area.

Last week the Chronicle reported that Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) had agreed to a recovery strategy that could see cash from projects such as the new supergrid and bridleway bridge spent outside the town.

But despite this, mayor Councillor Grant Fage believes that the town's main challenge lies not in securing the money, but in "securing the right land" to place infrastructure on.

An artist's impression of the substation plans; Mayor Cllr Grant Fage. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

Cllr Fage explained: “The substation project is one which eventually received support from the town council, following extensive discussions over landscaping.

"With a number of industrial units in Biggleswade running off diesel generators and a future risk of brown-outs for both existing and new properties, not investing in a substation might be politically convenient in the short-term, but would cause great harm to the town’s future power supply.

"In accepting the substation, we face up to the reality that Biggleswade is going to grow further over the coming decades, and now look to make that growth work for the town. Whilst difficult, this is better than repeating the mistakes of the past, where blindly objecting led to councillors losing influence over future development and infrastructure.

"Biggleswade now has an opportunity to bid for considerable sums of money, some of which is tied to the substation. Other amounts are from other developments in Biggleswade and elsewhere."

During the CBC executive meeting, Cllr Dr Hayley Whitaker (Biggleswade North) noted the need for a leisure centre, reduced congestion, health hub and an urgent care walk-in centre.

In response to the meeting, the mayor explained: "The challenge we face is not really in getting money for Biggleswade, as there is an unquestionable case particularly for expansion of health facilities and for new sports/leisure provision. What is holding us back is securing the right land to put that infrastructure on.

