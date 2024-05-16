Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bus company has blamed "rising costs" for the removal of its services from the Biggleswade area.

To the dismay of many passengers, Herberts Travel will no longer be running its 85/85A, 188, 189, and 190 services as of Sunday, May 26.

Regular travellers are "sorry" to lose the routes, and are urging Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) to confirm when replacements will start, who will run them, and new timetables.

The council says it’s been working hard to make sure replacements are in place – and updates will be available “as soon as possible”.

Biggleswade resident and disability rights adviser Natalie Doig claimed: "There's been a town service like this [the 85/85A] for as long as anyone can remember, and the current version was really reliable. Many older people use the bus, and young people with children. I'm visually impaired, so getting the bus is my way of getting into town. The drivers are also really helpful."

However, despite Herberts Travel submitting its cancellation notice for the 85/85A to the government in February, Natalie claims passengers have been left listening to "rumours", causing fears about future travel – and says passengers were only given a few weeks notice.

She claimed: "Older passengers were angry and upset, and there was one young couple with children – the mum was almost in tears. They can't afford taxis.

"We don't know when the replacement will start. There needs to be better communication between the council and bus companies."

The 85/85A follows a circular route around Biggleswade. The other services link the town with surrounding villages.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience said: “At the end of February, Herbert’s Travel took the decision to relinquish the contract to run 85, 85A, 188, 189 & 190 bus routes, despite the fact the contract still had two and a half years to run. We have been working hard to ensure that replacement services are in place for when Herbert’s ceases operating the route. The tender process ran during April. Local operator, Grant Palmer Ltd was awarded the contract and will be providing a similar service.

"Grant Palmer sees commercial potential in some parts of the services and there is an opportunity to integrate the services more closely with other bus routes they already run in the area. We recognise how important these bus routes are to residents, and have agreed to support them in providing the parts of the current services that are not commercially viable.

“The replacement services are being registered with the Traffic Commissioner. Further details and new timetables will be provided as soon as possible. We already have some information on our website, which will continue to be updated. We aim to produce some printed timetable information and have display information at bus stops updated before the service is changed on May 28.”

Director of Herberts Travel, Trevor Boorman, said: "The team at Herberts Travel have enjoyed operating the bus service in Biggleswade and its surrounding areas for the previous three years. We're pleased that the bus users have made such kind comments about our drivers and the service we provided.