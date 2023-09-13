Appeal for enforcement action over alleged planning breach at Biggleswade's Red Lion pub

A planning appeal hearing over an application to build a property on the London Road site is due to be held in November

The Red Lion in Biggleswade. PIC: Google Maps

Tougher action is needed to prevent alleged illegal activity around The Red Lion Grade II listed pub in Biggleswade, a town council meeting heard.

A planning appeal hearing over an application to build a property on the London Road site is due to be held in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But town councillors were told a wall has been taken down, along with allegations of interior works on the premises requiring enforcement action from Central Bedfordshire Council.

Deputy mayor Mark Knight said: “I’m concerned the owner appears to be proceeding with work for which there isn’t planning permission and I hope (CBC) enforcement will investigate that. CBC rejected the application and we strongly opposed it, so it’s important we’re represented at that hearing.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell agreed, saying: “We must be clear we want representation.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini explained: “We contacted CBC enforcement officers to share information and photographic evidence, after the last meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“One of a series of responses related to a wall which was taken down. Enforcement officers admitted this happened without any planning permission and in contravention.

“But because it wasn’t a heritage wall or of considerable note they wouldn’t be enforcing the people to put a new one in its place.”

Mayor Mark Foster, who chairs the town council, suggested: “Given there appears to be extra activity, I’m sensing members want officers to escalate this further on that basis.

“We’re accepting it was the wall before and there might be other elements of changes to the building, which are a matter for enforcement.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Knight added: “I’ve received some quite alarming allegations about internal works and I can share that with officers. Perhaps CBC enforcement need to look a little more deeply.”

Town councillors agreed with that approach and to have a representative at the appeal hearing, scheduled for November 21 or 22.

At a meeting in August, town councillor Jonathan Woodhead described what he observed as “plenty of activity at The Red Lion” recently, which potentially breaches planning regulations.

“It looks to me that preparation is being made for a different sort of development, not a licensed premises which it’s currently meant to be,” he said last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I’m hoping this can be escalated to CBC for enforcement action because it seems they’re planning on doing what they want, regardless of a lack of permission.”

Local residents were unhappy when plans to convert the pub into a house were submitted in March 2022, with the application rejected by CBC last August.

In its planning statement, Elliott Builders Limited said it intended to convert the former pub into a house, demolishing single-storey extensions at the back, while converting a two-storey outbuilding into garaging and storage.

It said the development would make a “contribution towards the local housing stock and the vitality of local services, particularly in the town centre area”.

But CBC disagreed, saying it would “result in the loss of a community facility”.