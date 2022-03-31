Biggleswade Town Council promises to address litter problem after receiving letter from concerned schoolgirl

Biggleswade town council has promised to look into the issue of litter in the town after receiving a letter from a concerned schoolgirl.

Chloe Whiteman, who is a Year 5 student at Bedford Girls’ School, was invited to a Biggleswade town Council meeting following a letter she wrote about the issue.

Chloe was inspired to take action after last term’s Unit of Inquiry Sharing the Planet, through which the students considered different ecological and sustainable issues, and how it is everyone’s responsibility to be part of the solution.

Chloe Whiteman with her letter from the council

And when Chloe became aware of increased litter in her town she decided to put her skills to use and be an agent for change.

Following on from her letter, Biggleswade Town Council invited Chloe to present her thoughts at an upcoming meeting.

As the meeting overran, unfortunately Chloe was unable to give the short presentation that she had prepared but she was assured that her letter would be passed on to the mayor.

When she returned home from school, she found a hand-delivered letter from the Deputy Mayor waiting for her. The council promised to look into and address the issues she highlighted and thanked her for her interest.

Chloe said: “I was really surprised to get a letter back so quickly and I am so pleased that they have listened to my ideas.

“I love playing in the park with my sister and it will be much better when the litter has been cleared up.”

Mrs Kristie Whomsley, Head of Year 5 at Bedford Girls’ School, added: “We are so proud of Chloe’s passion for this cause and persevering with raising awareness by taking agency and action.