Buses start to use Biggleswade's new £2.3 transport interchange - but some services already set to stop or be rerouted

Buses have begun using Biggleswade’s £2.3m transport interchange, although some services are set to be revised or withdrawn already, a meeting heard.

Among the initial services is one to Hitchin, but passengers appear not to have been queuing up outside the railway station at this early stage, a Central Bedfordshire Council Biggleswade joint committee meeting was told.

The interchange was on the verge of completion last year only for difficulties to emerge during trials by buses using the new facility as part of the final preparations.

Biggleswade's transport interchange.

Issues arose where the camber of Station Road lowered to meet the interchange road surface, catching the underside of some buses.

A previous meeting of the committee noted that there still need to be bus stops in the Market Square, but not the current arrangements.

“It’s critical that the bus exit lane is closed to give more room on the Market Square,” said the minutes of that meeting. CBC was due to review the bus arrangements at that location in the town centre.

Asked for an update on these transport issues, Conservative Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage confirmed: “There’s money in this year’s plan for design work about bus stops in the town centre.

“The money’s in the budget to do the design work, although nothing will be constructed.”

Independent Biggleswade West councillor and CBC deputy leader Hayley Whitaker explained: “That money in the budget was there last year and rolled over into this (financial) year for that piece of design work.

“It’s the feasibility, more than anything. There was concern about the depth of the foundations on the High Street in particular.

“I’ve asked clearly when that money is going to be available because I’d like it to be quarter one, if it’s rolled over from last year. I’ve not had any clarification on when that would be.

“But rest assured I’m pushing for quarter one because given it was potentially available last year that’s what we should expect.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell, who chaired the meeting, said: “That’s great. I’ve noticed buses have started to use the interchange.

“But I have to say I haven’t seen any passengers waiting there. We need to get this sorted out and get it working properly now we’ve got the facility at the railway station.”

Councillor Fage added: “Herberts Travel have five services running through it, which began last month, although the firm has given notice it’s not going to continue with those routes in their current form.