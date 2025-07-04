Care home and housing scheme next to Potton's Hall for All refused over noise concerns

Potton Hall for All. Picture: June Essex

A care home development with eight houses next to a new community centre in Potton has been refused, but could benefit from an alternative layout, a meeting heard.

If future residents complained about noise levels from Potton Hall for All, it could lead to “a loss of amenity”, Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee was warned.

Applicant Aspire LPP submitted full plans for a 67-bedroom care home and eight properties, with parking, on land south of Hutchinson Rise.

“There’s a demand for residential accommodation for older people, including care homes in the surrounding area,” according to a report to the committee. “CBC will support housing when it’s proportionate to the scale of the settlement,” said the report.

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds described it as “undeveloped land between a residential area and the community centre”, saying: “The care home accommodation will be spread across three floors.

“There have been seven objections from neighbouring residents, and Potton Town Council opposes the development. These objections are constrained to the use and viability of the Potton Hall for All because of the distance factor.

“Planning conditions were attached about noise arising from the community hall. If amplified sound systems were provided, this would be in conflict with the current permission.

“It’s considered future occupiers would be adequately protected by acoustic fencing and glazing, so there’d be no unreasonable restrictions on the community hall.”

Potton Town Council clerk Jonathan Whitehurst said: “The proposed project would further exceed the housing growth target locally, directly contravening the Potton Neighbourhood Plan policies on managing expansion.

“This plan supports employment-based development on the site. A care home provides that, eight houses don’t.”

Potton Hall for Hall trustee and acoustic consultant Phill Banks explained: “Compromises had to be made to build the hall, including on sound insulation.

“We need to make our way with activities which are generally quieter. It’s no defence to say we were here first. This development is ten times closer to the hall and would be significantly impacted by our noise, leading to complaint.

“Before permission is granted, the applicant has to include the mitigation, which will prevent those complaints. It hasn’t been to date, and afterwards will be too late.”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny added in a statement: “It’s not appropriate for housing to be built so close to a new community hall.

“This adjacent sight had planning permission for light industrial. Times will arise when there’s noise around the venue. The number of houses isn’t the issue, it’s the proximity.”

Planning director at Aspire LPP Ryan NIcholls said: “The care home will provide long-term employment across a range of jobs.

“Extensive work has been done by the applicant to assess the noise impact on the housing. With the acoustic glazing and fence, there’ll be sufficient protection from noise levels.”

The Central Bedfordshire Community Network Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker suggested: “A different layout might be required.

“Nobody objects to these homes. It could result in a loss of amenity, as I don’t think the hall could function based on its current planning permission.”

Councillors rejected the application, with nine votes favouring refusal and one abstention.