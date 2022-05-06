Community action day in Shefford 'a massive success'

The council and its partners were out in force to help the community with issues that matter to them - and help make a big difference in the town.

In response to reports of anti-social behaviour and other community safety issues, the council’s Safer Neighbourhood team and Bedfordshire Police Officers carried out patrols and door knocks to talk to residents about their concerns and offer advice.

Central Beds Council held information stalls at Pamoli Square throughout the day, while police shared crime prevention advice and information on how to report issues.

The community day of action

Shefford Town Council, Street Watch, Bedfordshire Recovery College, Grand Union, the council’s Youth Team, and police officers from the Lateral Flow Operation were also on hand, while the BLMK Wellbeing Service also attended and held online wellbeing sessions.

Litter that was collected from around Shefford was displayed in a ‘trash cube’ on the square, showing off the staggering amounts of litter that the council and its contractors manage daily.

Shefford Library staff showed people around the library, and gave out goodie bags, while Flitwick Leisure Centre staff offered information about its facilities and membership options.

The council’s Trading Standards team also took part in a 'cold caller sweep' patrol to check the area for doorstep callers, provide visibility and talk to residents about this issue.

Its Highways team fixed issues highlighted by the public and the parking enforcement team undertook a parking patrol.

St Michael and All Angels Parish Church, located on Shefford High Street also held a coffee morning.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Our Community Action Day in Shefford was a massive success. It was a perfect opportunity for lots of our officers from a range of teams to meet with residents and to hear about what issues need to be addressed in the area.