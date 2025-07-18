Cost key factor in whether 'safe crossing' for A1 near Biggleswade goes under or over the road

Residents facing a difficult trip at the Tingey's Corner crossing. Image: Mike Wells.

The multi-million pound expense of an underpass for the A1 at Biggleswade and its maintenance costs are key aspects in delivering a safe crossing of the trunk road, a meeting heard.

Two local authorities have asked Central Bedfordshire Council and National Highways to design and cost the project to the north-west of the town, linking it with Upper Caldecote, Ickwell and Northill.

Campaigners argue that a feasibility study has never been completed on this road safety measure for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and anyone pushing prams.

During written questions at a full council meeting, CBC Conservative Northill councillor Paul Daniels called on Independent Potton councillor and the executive member for sustainability and climate resilience Tracey Wye to support such a scheme.

“Biggleswade Town Council and Northill Parish Council have agreed that it’s essential to get a safe, sustainable crossing of the A1 trunk road,” he explained.

“The suggested option is along the route of footpath seven into Biggleswade from the west. An underpass will provide strategic benefits around development and sustainable connections.

“Delivering the underpass would create safe, sustainable, non-car access into the town for shops, services, and the railway station, as well as access from Biggleswade to Woodlands commercial site and beyond for employment opportunities, and access to recreation facilities and the open countryside.

“This would be by far the most significant contribution towards active travel that could be made locally. Will you agree to support this project and to explore all possibilities with both CBC and National Highways to make an underpass a serious proposition for local residents and businesses?” he asked.

Councillor Wye replied: “I absolutely agree that a safe crossing is required for this area, particularly as the opposite side to Biggleswade is being developed.

“I’m terrified. I see people trying to cross the A1 through the traffic, then standing in the central reservation, before venturing back into the carriageway to reach the other side.

“The underpass is one of two proposals. We can go under or over the road. A third mentioned by National Highways at one stage of a zebra crossing was laughable.

“There are pros and cons with an underpass and a bridge, which we’ve explored previously. Officers from planning and active travel have considered this.

“Among the pressing issues is the cost of both schemes, and the maintenance of whatever gets built eventually, as well as the appetite of National Highways to tunnel under the A1. Will women go into a darkened underpass? There needs to be work around what constitutes a safe and affordable crossing.”

Councillor Daniels added that “no costings or survey have been done for an underpass”, noting “a bridge is unsuitable for wheelchair users”, and wondered when CBC officers would have completed their investigation.

Councillor Wye said: “This underpass hinges on the development (locally), which is why the bridge was costed.

“Previous developments did that as part of the planning arrangements. Officers will be guided by the planning process. I’ll check it for you and what the planning status is for this area.”