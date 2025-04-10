"It's essential to get a safe, sustainable crossing of the A1 at Biggleswade" say councils

Residents facing a difficult trip at the Tingey's Corner crossing. Image: Mike Wells.

Two local authorities have compiled a joint policy arrangement to promote their campaign for a multi-million pound underpass for the A1 at Biggleswade.

The statement asks Central Bedfordshire Council and National Highways to design and cost the project, as a feasibility study has never been completed on this road safety measure for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchair users and anyone pushing prams, a meeting heard.

Biggleswade Town Council and Northill Parish Council “agree it’s essential to get a safe, sustainable crossing of the A1 along the route of footpath seven into the town from the west”, according to the statement.

“This can only be an underpass, which would provide strategic benefits around spatial development and sustainable connections,” the joint policy explained. “Building it would create safe access into the town for shops, services and the railway station, as well as a route from Biggleswade to the Woodlands Estate commercial site and beyond for employment opportunities.

“This would also provide a connection to recreation facilities and the open countryside, while being by far the most significant contribution towards active travel that could be made locally.

“A bridge won’t be easily accessible for the less able, bicycle riders or people wheeling children, and would significantly increase the journey length. We call on CBC and NH to agree to design and cost the underpass, and to provide an update on progress by June 30th.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell told a town council meeting: “We met with the parish council, which produced a version of a joint policy statement.

“There are key dates attached for us and Northill to consider this, and we need a follow-up meeting of the working group,” she said. “The ward councillor for Northill Paul Daniels will put a question to a CBC full council meeting to raise the profile.

“Although we’ve supported Northill around this issue on several occasions in the past, their feeling was it should be a policy of each council to take into talks with CBC, possibly National Highways and certainly with developers.

“Although the planning application was withdrawn, the developer of the Woodlands site was prepared to give £3m towards this. We’ve had no feasibility study of any kind.

“This will cost more than £3m, so it depends whether there’s money in the National Highways pot. It’s supposed to have finance to avoid communities being divided, so there might be some funding there.

“If it’s a joint policy, and we can persuade CBC’s planning department, there could be Section 106 contributions from other sources. I was informed at the meeting with Northill that there’s a lady with two children who regularly crosses the A1 on foot, which I think is appalling.

“Something needs to be done. We don’t want a bridal bridge because it would be unsuitable for some of the people wanting to use the route. It’s so much longer going back and forth on a bridge.”

Town councillor Michael North added: “It’s simply adopting this as a policy. Whether it actually happens or not remains to be seen, but at least we can try.” The town council agreed the joint policy statement with Northill.