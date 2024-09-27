Fears raised over road disruption 'nightmare' if battery storage sites in Biggleswade approved

Harmony Energy's Wormald Green site, which was energised earlier this month. Picture: Harmony Energy

Disruption for residents using Dunton Lane in Biggleswade will be a “nightmare”, if two battery storage system planning applications are approved locally, a meeting was warned.

The initial section of the road up to Dunton crossroads “is quite industrial” already, town councillors were told.

Two nearby battery energy storage systems are in the pipeline, with the early blueprints presented to the town council.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunton Lane scheme on nearly 90 acres of Central Bedfordshire Council land is for 177 megawatts of battery storage, connected directly to the electricity grid, according to a report to BTC.

“Battery storage is an essential element of the UK’s drive to decarbonise its electricity supply,” said the report.

“The proposed site is close to the new super grid substation. This location is away from housing limiting the cable route to the connection at the super grid, minimising public disruption.”

Town mayor Mark Foster explained: “We’ve two separate battery storage options being proposed, with the Harmony Energy site slightly further west of this one.

“The fact they’re next to each other isn’t a coincidence, given their proximity to the electricity substation.”

Town councillor Mark Knight said: “My concern is the new substation is being commissioned, and we were concerned about how power would get through to Biggleswade and the likely disruption on Dunton Lane, if it was dug up and cables installed.

“Here are two more projects which it seems will cause more disruption on Dunton Lane to get power back from these sites to the grid.

“It’s interesting to consider what influence we possess to minimise disruption to residents, particularly in Dunton and people travelling along that road. It feels like it’s going to be a nightmare.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell agreed, saying: “It’s very disappointing about all this on Dunton Lane.

“There’s the back end of the Stratton Business Park already and what started off as a farm building, which is looking like some sort of an agricultural processing place.

“That first half of Dunton Lane up to Dunton crossroads is quite industrial now and it’s such a shame. We welcome the substation because we recognise the need for it. But I don’t think any of us realised we’d get all these other aspects.”

Deputy mayor Gary Barrett asked whether the same amount of money being suggested by Harmony Energy of £20,000 for community benefits would be available from CBC’s project. Town council officers are to find out.

The scheme will provide capital receipts and long-term rental income to CBC for 40 years, protecting the delivery of front line services, added the report.

“CBC will develop the project, but doesn’t intend to be the operator. The site will be leased instead to an established and experience commercial firm, which will be responsible for construction and its ongoing management.

“The site operator will be required to remove all equipment and return the land to its current condition at its cost, when the lease expires. CBC will retain ownership of the land. It’s anticipated the site will be ready in 2029.”

CBC’s development management committee will approve or reject these projects.