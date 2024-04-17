Halifax decision to close Biggleswade branch 'a grave discourtesy to the town' says councillor

Biggleswade Halifax. Picture: Google Maps

A building society’s decision to close its Biggleswade branch without consulting the town council is “a grave discourtesy” and “a retrograde step”, a meeting heard.

Halifax plans to shut its premises at 20 High Street on Wednesday, July 31, saying modern ways of banking mean fewer visits by customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the premises,” said a Halifax explanatory leaflet published in a town council agenda.

“Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead. That implies they’re using branches, including Biggleswade, much less.

“This means we’ll be closing Biggleswade branch. After the premises shuts, a community banker will be available in the area to help customers one day a week, so they can come in and talk to us.

“In the lead up to the closure, branch staff will support everyone to get started with our mobile banking app and online banking.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town councillor Duncan Strachan suggested the (Halifax) documentation is pointing people to Letchworth and Bedford as the nearest branches.

“Trying to get there is impractical,” he warned. “It’s not easy to travel to those locations, particularly for those who don’t have their own transport.

“It’s time-consuming and unfair on those disadvantaged members of the community. This is a retrograde step.

“I notice Halifax consulted with plenty of people, such as MPs, but not BTC. That’s a grave discourtesy to this town and the council that the company isn’t even prepared to approach us directly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead proposed a motion to the local authority about the issue, explaining: “We need to draw attention to this by contacting the firm to express our disappointment that the branch is closing.

“It’s another service in the town centre which is being removed essentially. We can reach out and express our displeasure, if that’s what colleagues agree.”

Town councillor Gary Barrett agreed, adding: “An extra thing we could raise is around a banking hub. This could be a catalyst for that as an idea.”

Deputy mayor Mark Knight was also supportive, saying. “I understood banking hubs are broadly operated by the Post Office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“New management has taken over at the town centre branch here recently and is promoting its services hard.

“We need to invite the postmaster to speak to the council. That would help us understand the limitations of its service.”

Councillors unanimously agreed a motion that BTC writes to the Halifax Building Society to express its disappointment in the High Street branch closure and the lack of consultation with the local community.

They also want the local authority to ask whether the firm would consider hosting its community banker within the Biggleswade Lloyds Bank branch, as part of the same banking group.