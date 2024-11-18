A pupil raises their hand during a lesson (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

A new teaching block will benefit pupils of a Central Bedfordshire school, which villagers and councillors fought hard to save from closure.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunton is a junior school for years three to six and Wrestlingworth is an infant catering for reception to year two, as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s schools for the future programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant CBC submitted plans to demolish a temporary classroom structure and build a new lobby, with internal alterations to the current premises, at the High Street school in Dunton.

The project also involves constructing a two-storey building to provide two classrooms and a practical room, with a multi-use games area (MUGA), landscaping and other infrastructure, according to a report to the local authority’s development management committee.

While a minor loss in playing field would result, the MUGA allows for that area to be used more effectively and during winter months, said the report.

“It’s considered the loss of trees has been justified and appropriate replacement planting can be provided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior planning officer Eilis Edmonds told the committee: “The site is occupied by a single storey building, a modular classroom, a parking area, and grass and hard-surfaced playing area.

“There’s an extra condition to require the removal of the temporary classroom within six months,” she said. “An objection has been raised by the tree and landscape officer over the loss of trees.

“Concerns have been raised by neighbouring residents as to a loss of privacy because of first floor windows looking on to their properties.

“But a condition is suggested for the east facing first floor windows to be obscure glazed and non-opening. That and the distance of these nearby homes would provide adequate protection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Design manager at T and B (Contractors) Limited Salvatore Conti explained: “The proposal is for a new two-storey detached teaching block to accommodate the increase in pupil numbers locally.

“Its position results in the loss of three category B trees, but a number of factors were carefully considered to achieve the best all round outcome for a cohesive site layout. We’re providing new native trees and soft planting instead.

“The location of the teaching block allows the MUGA to be on the far end of the playing field, with some of that grassed area remaining. If the trees were retained, the teaching block would sit on the playing field and the MUGA would need to rotate 90 degrees to fit in the remaining space.

“This would leave long narrow strips of unusable land between the classrooms, the MUGA and the boundary trees on either side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye said: “Years ago we were faced with the prospect of both of these schools closing.

“I fought hard to keep them in the villages with my fellow ward member. They’re amazing schools at the heart of both villages. I’ve an emotional attachment to them.”

Councillor Wye decided not to vote, but ten other committee members approved the development.