Independent Central Bedfordshire councillors split ahead of tonight's extraordinary meeting to elect new leader

The Independent group of councillors on Central Bedfordshire Council has split into two factions, according to a Conservative councillor’s social media post.

An extraordinary council meeting is due to be held this evening (Thursday, July 18) to elect a new leader of the local authority.

The Independent ruling administration collapsed after the sacking of former deputy leader and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker, by the then-leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny.

Other Independent executive members resigned, culminating in councillor Zerny’s decision to stand down after just over a year in charge.

Since then the Independent Network has fractured, said Conservative Cranfield and Marston Moretaine councillor Sue Clark on Facebook.

“Two new groups of Independent councillors have emerged,” she explained.

“There’s the ‘Independent Alliance’ headed by Independent Potton councillor Tracey Wye. It has 13 members from the former ‘Independent Network’, including councillor Zerny.

“And the second one is the ‘Independent Group’, which also contains former Independent Network members and also has 13 members. This group is headed by councillor Whitaker and includes Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey, who chairs CBC. Another former member of the Independent Network, Jodie Chillery has become non- aligned.

“So, the battle lines are drawn. Councillor Whitaker is likely to stand for leader and we wait to see if the other Independent faction will put forward its own nominee.

“The next question will be whether the new leader can gather enough support to actually form an administration.

“Unfortunately, while officers continue to do their best to deliver high quality services, all this turmoil within the largest group means there’s not much political direction or decision-making taking place,” added councillor Clark.

“You may remember the council finances are in a terrible mess, with huge overspends and increased taxes, following the Independent Network’s year in charge.

“When they formed the council’s administration, the ‘Independent Network’ talked of ushering in a new era of consensus politics. But it turns out they can’t even agree among themselves.

“The outcome sadly is an administration lacking direction or initiative, and residents suffer. The Conservative group is talking to all groups and non-aligned councillors to find a way forward.”

Councillor Whitaker was understood to be seeking the potential support of Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors to form an administration.

She recently told the local democracy reporting service: “After a difficult few weeks, I’m now leading the Independent network and doing everything I can to bring stability to the council during this period of turmoil.

“We’ll always seek to work with other groups where it will benefit all of our residents and not compromise our values, whether that be in administration or opposition.

“It saddens me greatly that political games have been placed ahead of working for the residents that elected us. My integrity and standards mean more to me than any political position, and I’d rather be in opposition than comprise them.”

Councillor Wye was approached for comment.

Tonight’s meeting is being held at CBC’s Priory House headquarters in Chicksands.