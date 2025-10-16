More road closures and bollards likely in Biggleswade as council responds to new counter terrorism rules

Biggleswade Town Council offices

Extra road closures for major events and more protective street furniture in the centre of Biggleswade are among the expected impacts of legislation to counter terrorist attacks.

Local authorities must implement Martyn’s Law, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, which received Royal Assent in April, according to a report to a town council meeting.

The law aims to improve security measures and organisational preparedness across the UK by requiring those responsible for certain premises and events to consider their response to potential terrorist attacks, said the report.

“Officers have developed Martyn’s Law guidance and an operational plan on how every risk assessed event will be better protected. The operational plan and the separate Market Square Vision work, which includes designing street furniture and area layout, are important steps.

“Central Bedfordshire Council is the Market Square freeholder and Vision partner. Martyn’s Law places a shared responsibility on venue owners, event organisers and local authorities to work together to improve public safety.

“Some larger premises will be required to take steps to reduce their vulnerability to acts of terrorism, where appropriate. A tiered approach is established under the new Act.

“Bigger buildings and public events, attracting more than 800 people, are in the ‘enhanced tier’. Smaller premises, where from 200 up to 800 people may be present, are in the ‘standard tier’.

“The requirements in this tier are centred on simple, low-cost activities to reduce harm, and save lives in the event of an attack, which could be as simple as locking doors, closing shutters and identifying safe routes to shelter.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell explained: “This is law and we need to adhere to it, responding to the potential threat of terrorism.

“We’re looking at safety and security more deeply than before and to comply with regulations around event numbers. We can raise awareness and take any reasonable measures to mitigate and reduce the risk of any such attacks.

“We don’t want to panic anyone. We need to consider street furniture to create barriers or defensive architecture, and we need to have evacuation routes, first aid procedures and rehearsals.

“There’ll be extra road closures for events to make everything work better, but it means more inconvenience.”

BTC’s head of governance and strategic partnerships Karim Hosseini said: “For under 200 people in any building premises of ours, let alone open spaces, we’ve done the health and safety work around fire protection and evacuation.

“That work is broadly closely aligned with the plans for counter terrorism. We’re recommending additional security and we’re in collaboration with CBC.

“If an event is attracting more than 800 people, we need a proper security plan and a couple of other documents.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant added: “For places such as the Orchard Centre, where celebrations and children’s parties are held, we’ve proper procedures in place already.

“From a risk perspective, just about any capital asset the council has is a potential target. We can go as far as possible within reason and what’s sensible in the circumstances.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to note the report, and recommended it goes to the town centre management committee for more detail on the specific requirements.