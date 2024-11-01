New counter terrorism measures form part of Biggleswade Town Council’s policy for public events

Biggleswade Town Council. Image: Google Maps.

Planned new legislation to counter terrorist attacks is being adopted into a review of measures relied on by Biggleswade Town Council to police its public events.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the ‘Martyn’s Law’ Bill has passed through the Houses of Parliament, an amendment will be adopted in the local authority’s ‘lost and found child and vulnerable person policy’.

The legislation is in tribute of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Martyn’s Law’ places responsibility on the person who has control of a public premises, usually the operator or occupier, to ensure security measures are in place, explained a report to the council’s town centre management committee.

“The aim is for all public premises to be better prepared and ready to respond to terrorist attacks, and for staff to know what to do should such an atrocity occur.

“The four main points covered are:

evacuation of people safely from the premises, including public open spaces outside buildings;

invacuation by bringing people safely into premises, or to safe areas within them;

lockdown through securing the premises to ensure any attacker’s entry is restricted or prevented, such as locking doors, windows and shutters or using barriers;

and communication to alert people on the premises to move away from any danger.

“Officers have reviewed the council’s policy and assessed there are no external developments requiring the current documentation to be significantly changed.

“They assess the primary events held in the town centre meet the minimum numbers threshold of the Bill and that all possible risk mitigation for counter-terror is included in the final plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operationally, there’s no significant change to event delivery on the ground or to associated documentation. The multiple sets of risk mitigation policies for BTC events contain counter-terrorism measures already.

“This includes CCTV, PCSO attendance, clear signage, information packs, high visibility vests, and clearly marked infrastructure in the Market Square for drinking water, the first aid gazebo and for the ambulance present at larger events.

“Officers suggested it should contain reference to ‘Martyn’s Law’ after the Bill receives Royal Assent, which is expected in December.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “This is a document we’ve used for many years, certainly for the Christmas lights switch-on and for any other major events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Periodically the policy needs checking to ensure it’s still relevant and any new legislation has been included within it,” he said. “We’ve revised it with ‘Martyn’s Law’ in mind, which is currently a Bill and not quite legislation.

“There’s some wording so that it’s updated and appropriate. We think it’s fit for purpose now and for the foreseeable future.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant added: “This has come up as an issue with the Society of Local Council Clerks and the National Association of Local Councils.

“Our sector is encouraging us to be ahead of the game and that’s why there’s a suggested amendment. They anticipate this going through and we’re keeping on top of national legislation.”

Councillors unanimously agreed the amendment should be adopted within the council’s events policy, once it becomes law.