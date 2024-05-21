Ongoing talks to improve Biggleswade health services to stay with joint committee despite call for new working group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attempts to secure better health provision in Biggleswade are to be funnelled through the town’s joint committee, a meeting heard.

A motion was put to the town council calling for a working group to be set up to make progress with the BLMK integrated care board (ICB).

But town councillors decided the best way forward is to manage pleas for better facilities via the Central Bedfordshire Council Biggleswade joint committee.

“BTC cares deeply about the health and wellbeing of those in the community,” according to a report to the town council’s annual statutory meeting.

File image of a doctor checking the blood pressure of a patient

It wants to improve local NHS and social care customer services, said the report. “With the predicted growth in Biggleswade, pressure will increase on all medical and dentistry services already seen to be struggling.

“Regular meetings have been held previously between GP surgeries and councillors to hear how things will be improved. Questions have even been raised in Parliament about the progression of a health hub in the town. CBC suggested it had the funds and the ICB considered it.”

Deputy mayor Gary Barrett proposed a smaller group of people on a committee or working group with the NHS and others, such as pharmacists, could be “the catalyst for change”.

Allowed special dispensation to speak, as his wife works in the NHS, he said: “BTC doesn’t have powers in this situation. As a group, we wouldn’t even attempt to solve all NHS problems, nor could we.

“We can strive with those having the power to make changes to help service provision in Biggleswade, and make sure as much as possible is being done. It could be that we step back eventually, if it’s working.”

Town councillor Dan Albone wondered whether it would be wise to have a BTC-led arrangement, saying: “Despite indications to the contrary in this motion, it may be assumed by the public that we’ve some powers and we might be raising expectations we can’t realise.

“We’ve had a recent meeting with the ICB and CBC councillors. The ICB wants to continue talking about healthcare provision in the town with us.

“The Biggleswade joint committee might be the place to pursue this. Things are moving in the direction councillor Barrett wants.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “There are various aspects of healthcare, including dentistry and pharmacies.

“The joint committee might pull in other people to discuss this on a wider basis. I’d like the town council to formally ask that committee to take talks with health providers further.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan agreed, suggesting: “It was useful to hear about some of the practical issues and difficulties surrounding the NHS.

“It was one of the first meetings around the structure of the local health service, rather than what’s happening at individual practices. The joint committee can probably do a better job pulling it together to produce a result.”