Restoration work on historic Biggleswade chapel completed 6 months ahead of schedule - despite vandalism

Drove Road chapel pictured during the restoration work. Picture: Biggleswade Town Council

Restoration work on a historic Biggleswade cemetery has been completed six months ahead of schedule, despite some site vandalism during the project.

A three-year renovation programme at the Grade II listed Drove Road Chapel finished recently, having been organised by Biggleswade Town Council at a final cost of £177,358.

A section of wall “was removed block by block” by intruders during the second phase of the improvements.

The third phase of the revamp involved repointing the listed perimeter wall sections, the reinstatement and repair of the windows, and protective covers, according to a report to the local authority’s town centre management committee.

“This project has repurposed the unconsecrated side of the chapel, improved the electrics and fire equipment where required, and delivered compliance certification,” said the report.

“The repaired side of the building is being actively marketed to potential tenants, excluding the detached brick cabin which the public realm team will retain for operational use.

“Using his heritage buildings experience, the external project manager has quality assured the project and is satisfied that a decent standard of work has been done in all three phases.

“Officers are recommending an early Spring 2025 unveiling of the restored building, supported by an opening ceremony.”

BTC’s community development manager Ian Campbell told the committee: “I’m delighted to say we’ve finished this, after a three-year period of restoration.

“The project has been delivered six months early,” he said. “We’re recommending some form of unveiling of the listed buildings and an opening ceremony in the Spring.”

Deputy mayor Gary Barrett described it as “an excellent project”, adding: “Where it says ‘the overall expenditure is consistent with expectations, with a small underspend’, that’s based around the extra spend from the original budget.

“The initial budget was about £140,000 and because of the vandalism more money had to be spent. It might be worth pointing this out, rather than suggesting we underspent as we didn’t really.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan explained: “We should note the consultant’s report and the need for ongoing cyclical maintenance.

“It’s important we instruct officers to prepare a routine maintenance inspection schedule to report back here on a regular basis. It’s a brilliant project.

“While we congratulate ourselves on what’s been achieved, we must keep on top of this to prevent it falling into disrepair in the future.”

BTC’s head of finance Ernest Bour reassured the committee a comprehensive maintenance programme is in place for all its assets, not just the cemetery.

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead, who chairs the committee, said: “It’s been a long process, but it’s great this amazing Victorian building is back as a facility for the town and reopening soon.”

The committee noted the significant improvements all three project phases have delivered to the building and perimeter walls, and that with the project closure officers are marketing the unconsecrated side.

It also agreed the suggestion that updates are presented to the committee on the routine site maintenance inspections, and acknowledged the plans for the ceremonial opening of the chapel restoration work.