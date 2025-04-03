Sandye Place consultation: "We move this forward as quickly as possible"

The mansion house at Sandye Place Academy

Money is being “wasted” on a deteriorating historic site in Sandy prompting calls for a rapid response now a public consultation is set to begin.

A revised report on the future of Sandye Place Academy was presented to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive, which agreed to start the feedback process.

The 17-acre former school location in Park Road includes Allison House Residential Home, which needs replacing, the committee was told.

Sandy town councillor Nigel Aldis said: “The town has other open spaces, but none that remotely matches Sandye Place for its setting and ambiance.

“The town council understands the historic Grade II mansion house built in the 1760s, along with the Hangar Hall, could be conveyed to it, as part of a community assets transfer.

“For a local authority our size, this would be a major ongoing liability. We appreciate the need for a business plan to support this switch.”

Resident Lynne Darlow backed the consultation, explaining: “Money is being wasted currently on this site, which is deteriorating.

“It’s time for action. CBC should appoint a board of trustees for an interim period of five years. Three members of this board should work quickly to produce a fully costed business plan covering the day-to-day operation of the site and future development.

“We identified some extra accessible funding sources to cover any shortfall during the five-year period. At the start of year five, the board would work towards full ownership through the community assets transfer process.”

Central Bedfordshire Community Network Sandy councillor Rob Pashby added: “Lynne talked about five years, but we’ve political restrictions with local elections in two years’ time that might change the dimension of Central Bedfordshire.

“Working together, it’s important we move this forward as quickly as possible. I appreciate there are the business cases to produce, the planning permissions to obtain, the legalities to follow and consultation periods, with a report back on those in December. That only leaves a further 16 months of this council’s tenure.”

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell said: “One area I’m concerned about is the lack of clarity in the paper for the consultation on youth services, which have a discreet building.

“I ask for some focus on youth provision, as they’re our future. We need somewhere sensible for the kids. I’ve worries about popping this in an old people’s home.”

Executive member for assets and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “We’ve colocation of care and youth services in other areas, so I want to visit one and see how that operates in reality.

“It’s very much the intention, without prejudging the consultation, that the green space is delivered to the community.

“Our attitude isn’t dismissive of the site history. We shouldn’t rule out revamping what’s there at present. Everything is on the table.”

Executive member for adult social care and Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith warned: “A replacement for Allison House is sorely needed.

“This would provide a modern care home and ease the demand for places in that area. It would offer new community facilities, with youth services which could be complimentary.”

