Town council reaction to Biggleswade Pride motion branded "absolutely shameful display" by councillor

The town council’s decision to carve up a motion relating to Biggleswade Pride has been labelled “an absolutely shameful display” by a councillor.

The motion presented to Biggleswade Town Council by councillor Andy Skilton asked for support to buy and then fly a Progress Pride flag in the town.

He left the meeting when only three of his five requests within the motion were agreed.

During a public open session, Anna from the Biggleswade Pride organising committee, who runs the local LGBT+ group, said: “It’s important for the town council to support the local group.”

A second speaker Rhiannon described it as “a fantastic initiative for this town to represent us as an inclusive community”, saying: “It would be brilliant to acknowledge Biggleswade Pride and have the flag flying, and have a fantastic show of support for the LGBT+ community.”

A first Biggleswade Pride event in many years was organised by local businesses and residents last year, according to councillor Skilton’s motion.

“This fantastic weekend celebrated the diversity of our community and brought people together in support and celebration of Biggleswade’s LGBTQ+ community,” it said.

“The town council should officially recognise Biggleswade Pride and show its support by flying the Progress Pride flag during the event. This flag represents a broader commitment to inclusion by incorporating representation for the transgender and intersex community, LGBTQ+ people of colour, and those living with HIV/AIDS.”

Town councillor David Albone explained: “People have said this is about inclusion and recognition of different communities.

“If we can attract more people to events in the Market Square, it’s about the vibrancy in the town centre and the opportunities for business with increased footfall.”

Town councillor Madeline Russell said: “I’d like to see Biggleswade Pride in the events page of the council’s website as soon as possible.

“But I can’t support the motion as put because we don’t have any monetary information. I wonder if the main recommendation should be put to the meeting which discusses our flag policy.

“We can’t just say we’ll spend money when we know the budget is tight. So we should defer the decision until we review the flag policy.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan suggested: “This would be more appropriate coming to the grants meeting because it should be their flag rather than the council’s.

“They could fly it where they want and are allowed to, whenever they want. There could be more applications from other groups, and we might be unable to deal with everyone applying.”

Councillor Skilton added: “One of the important aspects is the symbolism for the council owning the flag, buying the flag and raising it in support of the community.

“They’re not expensive. There’s a precedent for flying flags from outside the policy. I believe we fly the Falklands’ veterans flag on Falklands Day, and that’s not in the policy.”

Councillors rejected buying a Progress Pride flag and flying it, but backed recognition of Biggleswade Pride as an important event, including it on the council’s website and examining the flag flying policy in February.

Councillor Skilton branded it “an absolutely shameful display from this town council”, saying: “I’m really upset.”