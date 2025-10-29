Biggleswade Market Square

A town councillor has warned against turning Market Place in Biggleswade into “a fortress” by installing protective bollards to comply with Martyn’s Law.

Local authorities must implement this legislation, officially known as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, according to a report to the town council’s town centre management committee.

Scheduled to come into effect in April 2027, the law aims to improve security measures and organisational preparedness across the UK to consider responses to potential terrorist attacks, said the report.

But town councillor Michael North asked: “How many acts of terrorism have we seen in Biggleswade in the last 50 years?

“There’s a danger of going over the top with this. To be talking about ‘hardening of targets’, this isn’t Afghanistan, is it? It’s not Bagram Air Base, which obviously would be a target for terrorism.

“The idea of putting in electro-mechanical bollards at both ends of the Market Place is utterly absurd. It’s wrong to do that. The Market Place is an open square that’s public space. We don’t want it turned into a fortress.”

Town councillor Andy Skilton suggested: “Councillor North might be tempting fate there, as threats from terrorism evolve throughout decades.

“You never know what could come round the corner, although obviously nobody wants anything like that to happen.

“I’ve not seen any proposal for mechanical bollards. We’re doing much of this already. The fact that we barrier off ends of the car park is a type of ‘hostile vehicle mitigation’, which is one of the phrases used.

“There’s absolutely no risk to our market by putting this paragraph in here. It doesn’t say we’re going to do anything or must do something. It’s a risk-based approach and a risk assessment can be done.

“As long as everyone’s satisfied we’ve competent officers doing those risk assessments, we’re compliant with Martyn’s Law.”

BTC last updated its markets policy in June 2024, which “requires reviewing, especially considering the recent introduction of Martyn’s Law”, added the report. “Only a few amendments are needed around improving counter-terrorism resilience.

“Martyn’s Law requires all organisations to increase resilience and defences against acts of terrorism, particularly in our case as this applies to the Market Square and High Street premises, as well as the surrounding area.

“Officers assess the Market Square Vision working group should review the street furniture, while also considering whether to toughen up physical barriers and defences (target hardening) and install rows of ANPR-activated rising electro-mechanical bollards at both ends of Market Place.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant explained: “We know Martyn’s Law isn’t in place currently and we’ve two years to think about it, and that the theoretical consequences it highlights could happen at any time.

“It seems sensible to relate it to whatever activity you have taking place. Whether it’s in a policy is neither here nor there. The main thing is the council should put something operational in place and manage the risks.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan described the wording in the report as “a little too wide” saying: “The council will comply with the provisions of this Act. That shows we’ve recognised it, without the detail about resilience.” The committee agreed.