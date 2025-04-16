Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire Council has recently resettled nine Afghan families, councillors heard.

The executive member for assets, business and housing, councillor Steven Watkins told the Social Care, Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee (April 14) families were “emotional” when handed the keys to their new home.

The Independent Alliance member for Biggleswade West said: “We’ve had a policy, where we’ve funded nationally, to rehome Afghan refugees who largely helped us during the conflict out there for many years.

“So, we’ve got a duty to help them.

“In December, nine families moved into houses that we acquired in December to relieve homelessness and resettle Afghan citizens.

“Officers have said, which is rather touching, that some of the families were overwhelmed and emotional when they were handed the keys having been in transitional accommodation for some time.

“These properties are funded through grants and some council resources as well,” he said.

The UK government formally opened its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) in January 2022.

It prioritises those who have “assisted the UK efforts” in Afghanistan and “stood up for values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law”, along with vulnerable people, including women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups at risk (including ethnic and religious minorities and LGBT+).

The government said it will resettle up to 20,000 people “over the coming years”.