Live

General Election 2024: All the results for Biggleswade and surrounding areas

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Here are the results from constituencies in and around Biggleswade following yesterday’s (July 4) General Election.

Mid Bedfordshire – 67.7% turnout

Conservative Blake Stephenson was elected for the Mid Bedfordshire seat, with 16,912 votes.

Maahwish Mirza, Labour - 15,591

Ballot boxes at the Rochdale by-election. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty ImagesBallot boxes at the Rochdale by-election. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Ballot boxes at the Rochdale by-election. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Dave Holland, Reform UK - 8,594

Richard Brunning, Social Democratic Party - 172

Cade Sibley, Green - 2,584

Stuart Roberts, Liberal Democrats - 4,068

Gareth Mackey, Independent - 1,700

Hitchin – 69.45% turnout

Labour’s Alistair Strathern was elected as the Hitchin MP, after getting

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance – 181

Chris Lucas, Liberal Democrats – 4,913

Bim Afolami, Conservative – 14,958

Charles Bunker, Reform UK – 6,760

Will Lavin, Green Party – 2,631

North Bedfordshire – 65.7% turnout

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Fuller from the Conservative Party has won the seat, after getting 19,981 votes.

Pippa Clayton, Reform Party – 8,433

Phillipa Fleming, Green – 3,027

Uday Nagaraju, Labour –14,567

Joanna Szaub-Newton, Liberal Democrat – 5,553

Live: general election 2024 - results in full from across UK

Key Events

13:24 BST

The country today

11:00 BST

Sunak resigns

Here’s what he said as he stepped down as Tory leader

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will step down as the Conservative party leader following their defeat in the UK General Election. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will step down as the Conservative party leader following their defeat in the UK General Election.
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will step down as the Conservative party leader following their defeat in the UK General Election. | Getty Images

https://www.nationalworld.com/news/politics/uk-general-election-2024-rishi-sunak-steps-down-as-conservatives-party-leader-after-defeat-4692204

10:11 BST

It won't be done today

There will be no final result in the UK General Election on Friday because of a count in the Highlands restarting on Saturday morning.

08:43 BST

Labour's day ahead

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to appoint his whole Cabinet on Friday, Labour’s national campaign chief has said.

Pat McFadden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Keir Starmer will get on with appointing his Cabinet, which we expect to be done by the end of today.

Pat McFaddenPat McFadden
Pat McFadden | Local TV

“Certainly the whole Cabinet. That Cabinet will meet tomorrow. And he will have to quickly allocate those responsibilities, give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there’s big international events coming.

“We have a Nato summit next week. That will be his first moment on the international stage. And while he’s doing that, he will want his new Cabinet to get on with it pretty quickly.”

08:14 BST

Sunak to make statement

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make a statement at about 10.30am, Downing Street has said.

He will then travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King, where he is expected to formally tender his resignation.

Rishi Sunak admits defeat. Picture: Temilade Adelaja/PA WireRishi Sunak admits defeat. Picture: Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak admits defeat. Picture: Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire | Temilade Adelaja/PA Wire

Then it is Sir Keir Starmer’s turn to see the King at the palace. He will be appointed as the country’s next prime minister and asked to form an administration.

Sir Keir will then be driven to Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 12.20pm.

Timings are subject to change, No 10 said.

08:00 BST

Updated numbers

After 641 constituency results had been declared, Labour had won 410 seats with a 33.9% share of the vote.

The Conservatives had 119 seats and a 23.7% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats had won in 71 constituencies with 12.3% of the overall vote, while Reform UK had 14.3% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has eight seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Fein has seven and the DUP has four.

The Green Party had 6.8% of the votes and four seats.

07:43 BST

Outside Tory leadership contender loses

Tory minister Steve Baker said “thank God I’m a free man” after he was ousted from his Wycombe seat.

The self-styled “Brexit hardman”, who had signalled his intention to launch a Tory leadership bid after the election, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I fought this to win it and I wanted to do my duty and continue. But I am today, thank God, a free man.

Former Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker Former Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker
Former Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker | Getty Images

“Try being elected to Parliament and you’ll understand. I am able now to resume my life and that is going to be a great blessing to me.

“So I’m afraid I will be honest with the public. Thank God I’m a free man.”

06:50 BST

Truss gone

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her Norfolk South West seat to Labour.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference on February 6, 2024 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference on February 6, 2024 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends the 'Popular Conservatives' conference on February 6, 2024 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
06:41 BST

Tory big beast survives - this is his take

Outgoing Home Secretary James Cleverly has warned “there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems”.

The Braintree MP, who has held his seat, said: “This has been a very difficult night for my party and losing the position of government of this country is painful, but it is the nature of our democracy that it happens.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA WireFormer Home Secretary James Cleverly Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Former Home Secretary James Cleverly Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

“And when it happens it is incumbent upon I suppose all parties, but particularly the party leaving government, to listen carefully to what the voters are telling us.

“I am not going to rush to any quick judgments. I think the right thing to do is be thoughtful and take a short period of time to really assess what the voters are telling us, but it is clear that, when you see the vote share of the traditional main parties of government, that many voters are disillusioned with all of us.

“And we should take that on board.

“I think it is also right that we have the humility to recognise that there is nothing honourable in presenting simple and thin solutions to challenging and complex problems, and the world is a difficult and dangerous place, and we have to respond to that.”

06:36 BSTUpdated 06:39 BST

After 600 seats...

With 600 constituency results declared, Labour has won 395 seats with a 34.6% share of the vote.

The Conservatives have 103 seats and a 23.2% vote share.

The Liberal Democrats have 63 constituencies with 11.8% of the overall vote, while Reform UK has 14.4% of the vote, translating to success in four seats.

The SNP has seven seats, Plaid Cymru is on four, Sinn Fein has seven and the DUP four.

The Green Party has 6.9% of the votes and four seats.

From the Green point of view, do the maths - just under a third of the Tory vote share yet 99 fewer seats. More than half of the Lib Dem vote share and yet 59 fewer seats.

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:BiggleswadeLabourLiberal DemocratsSocial Democratic Party