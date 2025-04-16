'It's hard to see how we can get through': Biggleswade hit hard by 'massive hikes' on business rates

Cllr Steven Watkins, Cllr Adam Zerny, and the barman of the golden pheasant, Carl Spicer. Image supplied by Cllr Watkins.

Biggleswade has been hit hard by "massive hikes" on business rates – with some seeing increases of over 200 per cent.

The changes have affected thousands of high street shops across the UK – and stem from a decision made by the Labour government in its October 2024 budget.

Business rates, which are levied on all commercial properties, were cut by 75 per cent in 2022 to help traders in the wake of the pandemic – and although businesses have seen taxes increase since then, the sudden surge has left many "disappointed" – or even feeling "unable to get through the next few years."

However, HM Treasury says the budget has protected business rates bills from inflation – and that it’s "extended relief at 40 per cent for 250,000 businesses until April 2026".

Cllr Steven Watkins speaks to a staff member in The Rose, High Street. Image supplied by Cllr Watkins.

Sarah Mulchrone, manager at The Rose, High Street, said: "It has gone up, which is disappointing, but there's nothing we can do.

"It just means we have got less money for ourselves at the end of the day. We can't afford not to pay our staff and the electric has gone up as well.

"And we don't want to put the price of our beer up. You can get a pint for anything between £4.80 and £6."

Councillor Steven Watkins (The Independent Alliance, Biggleswade West) highlighted how the rates for some Biggleswade businesses have increased compared to last year:

> The Rose Pub: £2,745 in 2024/25 to £6,587 in 2025/26 (140 per cent).

> Thai Rice: £300 to £1,080 (260 per cent).

> Lou-Lous Hair & Beauty: £427 to £1,386 (224 per cent).

> The Golden Pheasant: zero to £1039.38

> Saxon Fish And Chips: £1,837 to £5,511 (200 per cent).

> Tracey Jane Fashion: £698 to £2,034 (192 per cent).

> The Gentleman’s Lounge: £527 to £1,437 (173 per cent).

> Jade Garden: £1,634 to £4,281 (162 per cent).

> Harrold Opticians: £1,060 to £2,545 (140 per cent)

Posting on social media, Councillor Steven Watkins, claimed: "The government has tightened the thumbscrews on local retail, hospitality and leisure businesses through massive hikes in business rates.

"Whilst a third of Central Bedfordshire’s very small businesses continue to pay nothing, around half of all businesses have been hit with inflation busting hikes.

"I took council leader Adam Zerny to some local pubs to support this vital trade. We talked to landlords about the increases in business rates to understand how it would impact them."

Paddy Walsh from The Golden Pheasant told Councillor Watkins: “It’s hard to see how we can get through the next few years; we need to put prices up but our regulars just can’t afford it”.

A HM Treasury spokesman, said: “We delivered a once-in-a-parliament budget that took necessary decisions on tax to stabilise the public finances, including the NHS which has now seen waiting lists fall five months in a row.

“Without our action, business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure would have ended completely in April this year.

"Instead, we have protected business rates bills from inflation and extended relief at 40 per cent for 250,000 businesses until April 2026 when we introduce our new, permanent lower rate for retail, hospitality and leisure to kick off our reform of the business rates system.”

Have you been impacted by the hike? Let us know at [email protected]