Mid Bedfordshire: 2024 general election results
and live on Freeview channel 276
It means the seat has returned to the Tories after Labour's Alistair Strathern won it in the by-election following Nadine Dorries' resignation. But boundary changes mean he is instead standing in Hitchin.
The voter turnout in Mid Bedfordshire was 67.7 per cent and the votes were as follows:
Elected: Blake Stephenson (Conservative) - 16,912
Maahwish Mirza (Labour) - 15,591
Dave Holland (Reform UK) - 8,594
Richard Brunning (Social Democratic Party) - 172
Cade Sibley (Green) - 2,584
Stuart Roberts (Liberal Democrats) - 4,068
Gareth Mackey (Independent) - 1,700
Speaking before the election, Mr Stephenson said: “I’ve lived here for a decade, I’m also a Central Bedfordshire councillor, and since being elected [in 2023] I’ve proved that I’m able to work with anyone and everyone to focus on our communities and get things done.”
He has been a Meppershall and Shillington councillor for just over a year, and was a former chair of the local Conservative Party.
He added: “Critically working with colleagues in Bedford Borough Council and Central Beds Council to focus on the things that matter in our communities and to work with them to drive forward solutions and improvements in our villages and towns,” he said.
This is a developing story and we will add more information as it becomes available.
Live: general election 2024 - results in full from across UK
Key Events
Closer to parity
A record number of female MPs will sit in the new House of Commons.
Some 242 women MPs have been elected so far, passing the previous record of 220 at the election in 2019.
The number of female MPs has risen at each of the past six elections.
However, we are still waiting to learn whether Liz Truss will be among their number...
Dispatch from Liverpool
Labour comfortably took all five seats in Liverpool without any real opposition, my colleague Joe Barlow writes in from Merseyside. Yet, a stark fact of this election, is the surge of the Reform party.
This was very apparent at the counts in Liverpool, where Reform surprisingly finished second in three constituencies. Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker put it best: “Scousers will always stand in opposition to the far right”. Both Ian Byrne and Dan Carden used the same word in relation to Reform as “worrying”.
Carden rejoicing in his win, said “The Labour Party in government must now deliver on working issues. They are housing, they are decent jobs and opportunities and education, especially for our young people. And for Liverpool, it is poverty significant”.
Another significant factor in the Liverpool constituencies was the low turnout. In Liverpool Riverside, there only a 45.6% turnout. The elected MP, Kim Johnson, forgot to mention this in her victory speech, deciding instead to quote the great Bill Shankly’s comments on the merits on socialism.
Dramatic victory in Portsmouth North
My colleague Jack Dean has written in from Portsmouth North, where there was a dramatic defeat for Penny Mordaunt. The Labour candidate Amanda Martin won the seat, defeating the Tory leadership hopeful Mordaunt by just over 700 votes. Martin received 14,495 votes, while Mordaunt received 13,815, a massive swing of 36% from the 2019 election. Mordaunt fell victim to the Reform Party's strong showing, with the party's candidate Melvyn Todd receiving 8,501 votes. This result is historic, as it marks the first time in the city's history that Portsmouth will be represented in the Houses of Parliament by two Labour MPs.
Labour officially wins the 2024 general election
Labour has won 326 seats and therefore has won a majority in Parliament. Keir Starmer is speaking now to Labour activists. To rapturous applause, he began his speech saying: “We did it.” He said “it feels good”.
Labour hold - Preston
Labour has held Preston, my colleague Sofia Ali has said. Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick told Sofia: “14 years of Conservative government has meant that we have got a situation where there is a cost of living crisis, a quarter of children are in poverty, people can’t afford their gas or electric bills, they can’t get a mortgage. The country just doesn’t work anymore and that will take time, not just one term but probably two.”
Speaking of the last 24 years he has spent as Preston’s MP, he said: “I think it’s done a lot to help build up trust, probably a third of Preston’s population have either had some contact with me or I’ve helped in some way. I think on the whole my record is good, I stand by my record.”
Trevor Hart, the Conservative candidate, acknowledged that his party is struggling to Sofia. “We want to get the message out that we’re working hard and we will continue to do that regardless,” he said. “We know the political mood at the moment is not good for Conservatives, but that will pass and we will come back even stronger.
“It’s a difficult night for Conservatives, we weren't expected to win here tonight but if we get a credible result, then I think we’re happy. It’s a cautious but uncertain and difficult night.”
Neil Darby, the Lib Dem candidate, told Sofia: “Looking across the country, the Lib Dems look like they are having a really good night altogether. The exit poll is saying 61 seats, but whether we reach that or not we will have to find out.
“The first cabinet member to lose their seat tonight was the Education Secretary, which has gone to the Liberal Democrats, so it is going to be a massive toppling of the Conservative Party and I am delighted to be a part of that.”
Labour hold - Sheffield Hallam
There had been rumours that the Lib Dems might snatch Sheffield Hallam, but it turned out those were just rumours. Olivia Blake has been elected as the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam, my colleague Maddie Lake has written in. She won with a total of 23,875 votes and said “today change has come.”
“Our public services are crumbling and the cost of living is soaring,” Blake said.
She aims to “restore the damage” that the Conservative Party has done after 14 years in parliament. Blake said she aims for “cheaper bills” and “safer streets” and have “better opportunities” for “children and young people”.
She said she is optimistic about rebuilding the NHS and is passionate about change under a Labour leader.
Labour gain - Finchley and Golders Green
Labour’s Sarah Sackman has won Finchley and Golders Green, a historically Conservative seat, my colleague Carys Reid has said. Previously held by Mike Freer, his successor Alex Deane has come in behind Sackman with 17,276 votes. The Lib Dems, Green and Reform followed each with a few thousands votes. Sackman said: “We have a responsibility to restore people’s trust in politics.”
Rishi Sunak says Labour has won the general election
The Prime Minister has been re-elected in Richmond and Northallerton. He’s speaking now, he described it as a “difficult night”. He said: “The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him.”
Sunak said there will be a peaceful transition of power today, perhaps a jibe at Donald Trump. He added: “The British people have delivered a sobering verdict. There is much to reflect on.” A very classy message from Sunak.
Jeremy Hunt has also been re-elected in Godalming and Ash.
Labour gain - Portsmouth North
Labour has won Portsmouth North, defeating Tory leadership favourite Penny Mordaunt. Amanda Martin defeated the Leader of the House of Commons by less than 1,000 votes, Jack Dean has written in to say. Labour has also held Portsmouth South.
Lee Anderson re-elected as Ashfield MP
Lee Anderson has been re-elected as Ashfield MP after defecting from Conservative to Reform, my colleague Andy Done-Johnson has written in to say.
It’s the first time Reform UK has ever had an elected MP and comes after the former Tory beat Labour’s Rhea Keehn into second. Farage and Lowe were elected after Anderson.
Ashfield Independent candidate Councillor Jason Zadrozny, who is also leader of Ashfield District Council, finished in third place. Anderson said he wants his “country back” after he was declared the winner, and promised Ashfield would play a part in that.