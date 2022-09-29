Moggerhanger man claims that bus cuts will leave villagers 'without access to work or food shops'

Resident Dean Wakely claims that villagers who cannot drive will be left virtually stranded as the Stagecoach service was the "only connection with the surrounding towns and villages".

He also argues that vulnerable and disabled residents who don't use the internet were left "none the wiser" about the plans, as there were no informative letters sent or signs on the bus stops.

However, Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) says an alternative service is available.

A bus stop in Moggerhanger. Image: Dean Wakely.

Dean claimed: "Our little village has no shop or really any major amenities to speak of and the only way in or out of the village is by main roads or through fast moving country roads without pavements.

"Our nearest supermarket is either a 20 minute bus ride up to Bedford or a 10 minute bus ride down to Sandy, which under Stagecoach’s new plans will not be running.

"This will leave mine and many villages without access to a food shop, no way of getting to work and ultimately no way to support our families.

"If something is not done soon I will be forced to move from my home or I will lose my job.”

The villager also claimed that neither CBC nor Stagecoach had released any plans to support rural communities.

A Stagecoach East spokesperson said: “We care about our customers and we sympathise with those people who will be impacted by the changes ahead. Unfortunately, running a traditional fixed route bus service is no longer financially viable for some rural areas.

"We are calling for a rural connectivity summit to have a debate about the financial realities and what solutions may be possible for the longer-term future of rural bus services.”

A CBC spokesman said: "Moggerhanger village is served by the Service 188, fully funded by the council six days a week, which links the village with Sandy and Biggleswade."