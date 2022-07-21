New councillor with 'wealth of talent and experience' welcomed to Ivel Ward in Sandy

Councillor Jennifer Ivanciu-Wilkinson was appointed to the post at a meeting of the council on Monday, July 11, in order to fill a vacancy in the ward.

Jennifer was the only candidate to apply for the position, and following a vote by councillors, she was co-opted.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson has lived in Sandy since 2005 and feels very passionately about the town and its future development.

Cllr Jennifer Ivanciu-Wilkinson. Image: Sandy Town Council.

"She is involved in the Neighbourhood Plan steering group, Infrastructure Group and Friends of Sandy Christmas Lights committee."

Speaking before her co-option, Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson said: “I would like to join the town council team as I believe that emotional energy can be put to constructive use into Sandy’s future.”

Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson speaks Italian and German and often travels abroad for work.

She is interested in further encouraging Sandy Twinning Association, a community group which organises communication and visits between Sandy and the towns of Malaunay in Normandy, France, and Skarszewy in northern Poland.

Meanwhile, Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson's career is in technology sales and is all about building relationships.

She is keen to use her communication skills and transparency to help build residents’ support and interest in local issues.

She said: “I will relay feedback and ideas back to Sandy Town Council to ensure we incorporate the wants and aspirations of the locals into future plans for Sandy.”

Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson also brings business experience to the council in the field of procurement and tendering processes, following her involvement in European government tenders.

She hopes to contribute to the ongoing relationships the council has with other localities including Central Bedfordshire Council.

Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt said: "I'm delighted to welcome Cllr Ivanciu-Wilkinson to Sandy Town Council and thank her for putting herself forward for co-option.

"She brings a wealth of talent and experience to the role of councillor and I look forward to working with her in the months to come."