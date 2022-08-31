New town councillor for Sandy is former Sandye Place teacher who brings 'a wealth of skills and enthusiasm'

Sandy Town Council has welcomed a new councillor to fill a vacancy in Pinnacle Ward.

Two candidates applied for the single vacancy and following a vote by councillors Anthony Lock was co-opted on August 22.

Councillor Lock said: “I know many people within the town and, having worked in Sandye Place for so long, I would like to be able to continue to further the growth and development of the town and its amenities for the residents.”

Cllr Anthony Lock. Image: Sandy Town Council.

A Sandy Town Council spokesman said: "Anthony moved to Sandy in 1991, when he began working as humanities co-ordinator at Sandye Place Middle School.

"Originally, he did not plan to stay very long, but found himself happy living and working in Sandy - 'a pleasant place with easy access to the countryside and nearby towns and cities'.

"Since Sandye Place closed, he has worked in many other schools around the area, as a supply teacher. This has included teaching at St. Swithun’s Primary School, and Potton’s Middle and Lower Schools, where he now spends much of his time.

"Anthony’s good listening, communication and presentation skills, honed through his experience in education, will be of great benefit in the office of councillor.

"He enjoys talking with a wide range of people and is able to relate to a people from various backgrounds and age groups, which is crucial to the success of the Council’s community outreach activities."

Cllr Lock also has an interest in, and good knowledge of, the local geography and history of Sandy and the surrounding area which he would like to see preserved for future generations.

He currently serves as part of the Leisure, Arts and Culture group for the Sandy Neighbourhood Plan.

As an active member of the local community, Anthony is also involved in many community groups.

As well as the Neighbourhood Plan, he has served at the altar of the parish church and been a member of the Parochial Church Council, recently becoming a representative on the Deanery Synod. He is a committee member of Sandy Historical Research Group, too, and has helped at exhibitions.